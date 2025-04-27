Future Electronics Celebrates Orville Daley’s 30 Years of Leadership and Community Impact

Montreal, Canada, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leader in electronic components distribution, celebrates the remarkable 30-year career of Orville Daley, whose professional growth and community dedication embody the company’s values of excellence and service.

Originally trained as an architect in Jamaica, Orville joined Future Electronics, beginning in the warehouse before progressing through multiple key roles including Customer Service Advocate, Marketing Professional, Sourcing Specialist, and currently serving as Product Manager in the Discrete Business Unit. His positive attitude and commitment to teamwork earned him the Future Electronics People’s Choice Award in 2006.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Orville has made significant contributions to his community through his decade-long service with the Royal Canadian Air Cadets at 803 North Shore Sabre Squadron. As a Level Officer and Sports Instructor, he mentors over 60 youth annually, teaching military drills, aviation fundamentals, and outdoor survival skills. His exceptional leadership was recognized with both the 10 Years of Service Award in 2022 and the prestigious Officer of the Year Award in 2023.

Orville extends his mentorship to local youth sports, coaching basketball and soccer teams to three consecutive Regional Cadet Game victories. He also volunteers with the City of Pierrefonds and supports various community initiatives. What he considers his greatest achievement is witnessing his cadets graduate and become successful professionals in fields like aviation, law, and medicine.

When not working or volunteering, Orville enjoys road trips with his daughter, exploring new places while bonding over their shared love of music and film.

Future Electronics congratulates Orville on this significant career milestone and looks forward to his continued contributions to both the company and community. For more information on career opportunities at Future Electronics, visit the link below: https://www.futureelectronics.com/careers

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###