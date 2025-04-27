Raffaella Piccirillo Nominated for 2025 ISSA Awards: A Milestone for Italian Talent

CREMONA, Italy, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Raffaella Piccirillo, the talented Italian singer-songwriter from Cremona, has officially been nominated for the prestigious 2025 ISSA Awards (International Singer-Songwriters Association). This renowned event, which honors independent artists from all over the world, will take place in Atlanta, Georgia. This year, Raffaella is nominated in six prominent categories: Vocalist of the Year, Rising Star, Songwriter of the Year, Musician of the Year, Sound Engineer, and International Representative of the Year.

Raffaella is the only Italian artist to be an official representative for Italy, and her recognition showcases the international appreciation of her music and artistic journey.

Over the years, Raffaella has built an impressive career, blending different genres such as pop, indie, and country. She has been actively involved in promoting new and emerging talent through her international platform Burns Envy, Only Hits!, which is now in its 13th season.

Her dedication to independent music and collaboration with artists across various languages (including Hindi, Portuguese, and English) further cements her place in the global music scene.

The public voting for the 2025 ISSA Awards is open until the end of April. Supporters can vote once per day for their favorite artists, and Raffaella encourages everyone to join her journey by voting and helping her achieve this remarkable recognition.

Fans and supporters can visit Raffaella Piccirillo’s official website to access the official voting link and discover more about her journey to the ISSA Awards 2025