Perth’s Backflow Testing Experts Urge Homeowners To Prioritise Safety In 2025

Quinns Rocks, WA, 2025-04-28 — /EPR Network/ — Bright Water For Plumbing & Gas, a leading plumber in Quinns Rocks, is calling on Perth homeowners to take backflow testing seriously in 2025, warning that overlooked plumbing systems may pose hidden health risks. They have released new safety advice to help residents protect their water supply and ensure compliance with council regulations.

As backflow incidents continue to be an issue in Perth’s residential suburbs, the local plumbing company is sounding the alarm: now is the time to act. With blocked drains in North Perth and surrounding areas on the rise, preventing contamination through regular testing is critical for maintaining safe, potable water.

With over 15 years of experience, Bright Water For Plumbing & Gas offers comprehensive backflow prevention services throughout Perth’s northern corridor. Their licensed plumbers are trained to install, test, and report on backflow prevention devices in accordance with WA plumbing codes and AS/NZS standards.

“Many homeowners aren’t aware that a single backflow incident can contaminate their household’s drinking water with chemicals or waste from nearby sources,” said Jean Grant, owner and licensed plumber. “Our job is to help locals feel confident that their water supply is protected, especially during the summer months when water systems are under more pressure.”

Known for prompt, friendly, and transparent service, Bright Water For Plumbing & Gas has become a go-to plumber in Quinns Rocks and surrounding areas. The team handles everything from leaking pipes and hot water systems to blocked drains in North Perth. Their backflow prevention services are available to both residential homeowners and local businesses, with council report lodging included.

Homeowners are encouraged to schedule their annual backflow test and learn more about their responsibilities under WA law. Home and business owners are advised not to wait for contamination to become a crisis. They may speak to a local expert plumber or book a certified backflow test today.

About Bright Water For Plumbing & Gas

Bright Water For Plumbing & Gas is a trusted plumber in Quinns Rocks, Perth WA. Proudly serving local families and businesses, the company provides a wide range of plumbing and gasfitting solutions, including blocked drains solutions, fixing burst pipes, installing water filters, backflow prevention, and gas supply installation. Known for high-quality workmanship and honest pricing, Bright Water is committed to keeping homes safe and compliant.

Media Contact:

Jean Grant

Owner and Licensed Plumber

Bright Water For Plumbing & Gas

41 Mutiny Terrace Quinns Rocks, Perth WA 6030, Australia

0430 123 561

brightwaterplumbing@gmail.com

https://brightwaterplumbing.com.au/