Second-hand Furniture Market 2030: Collaborations Enhancing Accessibility

Second-hand Furniture Market Growth & Trends

The global second-hand furniture market size is anticipated to reach USD 56.66 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The surge in environmental awareness and a heightened focus on sustainable lifestyles is encouraging consumers to opt for used furniture, driving the market growth. Cost-effectiveness is another key factor driving the demand for second-hand furniture.

Collaborations and partnerships play a prominent role in the second-hand furniture industry, online platforms such as Made.com and Geev are facilitating seamless buying and selling of second-hand furniture through a partnership, contributing to market growth by providing convenience and accessibility to consumers. The collaboration between online marketplaces and furniture providers, home retailers, and home improvement centers empowers customers to embrace circular economy practices.

Consumer preferences in the second-hand furniture industry are increasingly shaped by a combination of sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and convenience. There is a growing inclination towards pre-owned items driven by heightened environmental consciousness, with consumers opting for sustainable living practices. Additionally, the convenience offered by online platforms for easy buying and selling aligns with the modern lifestyle. Factors such as affordability, reduced environmental impact, and the ease of online transactions, collectively contribute to rising consumer preferences for second-hand furniture.

The cost-effectiveness of purchasing used furniture is a key motivator for consumers, appealing to budget-conscious individuals seeking quality and sustainability. AptDeco, an online marketplace, highlighted that it offers second-hand furniture at up to 70% savings from renowned brands. In November 2022, AptDeco, an online furniture resale marketplace, expanded across the U.S. through national shipping, establishing itself as the sole end-to-end platform for all furniture resales. This initiative broadens accessibility, promoting a circular economy by prolonging the lifespan of home furnishings and mitigating furniture waste sent to landfills.

Second-hand Furniture Market Report Highlights

In 2023, second-hand bed sales accounted for a 24.15% revenue share, primarily driven by the growing awareness of sustainable living practices, compelling consumers to choose pre-owned beds and minimize their environmental footprint.

The sale of second-hand plastic furniture is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030. This is mainly due to its maintenance-free nature, eliminating the need for expensive paintings or rust prevention. The increasing recyclability of plastic its affordability, style, light-weight, and versatility make it an appealing option for diverse interiors.

Commercial second-hand furniture sales are projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2030.The cost-effectiveness of second-hand furniture for businesses seeking budget optimization without compromising on a professional and aesthetically pleasing workspace is one of the key factors driving the market growth in commercial settings.

In 2023, Asia Pacific accounted for a 32.45% share of global second-hand furniture sales, owing to the region’s growing urbanization and evolving consumer lifestyles. The increased demand for second-hand furniture in Asia Pacific is further fueled by a surge in relocations for job opportunities, education, and lifestyle changes, particularly notable in countries like India.

In April 2022, IKEA established its Buy Back & Resell program in the U.S., enabling customers to exchange fully assembled and functional used furniture for store credit. The initiative is a move towards fostering sustainability within the furniture industry.

Second-hand Furniture Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global second-hand furniture market based on product, material, application, and region:

Second-hand Furniture Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Beds

Tables & Desks

Sofa & Couch

Chairs & Stools

Cabinets & Shelves

Others

Second-hand Furniture Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Metal

Wood

Plastic

Glass

Others

Second-hand Furniture Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Second-hand Furniture Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia

Central & South America Brazil

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia



