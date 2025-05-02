Property And Casualty Insurance Market 2030: The Growing Importance of Cyber Insurance

Property And Casualty Insurance Market Growth & Trends

The global property and casualty insurance market is anticipated to reach USD 6,180.14 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological progress, rapidly evolving consumer behavior and the intricate nature of purchasing insurance have prompted property & casualty insurance providers to explore embedded insurance offerings seamlessly into their business framework, particularly for personal and small commercial lines.

For instance, as per the World Insurtech Report 2021, traditional insurers are adopting novel business models, with at least half of their customers showing a willingness to purchase insurance, encompassing embedded products provided by product manufacturers, BigTech companies, and InsurTech startups. These factors are expected to propel market expansion in the foreseeable future.

The integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, into underwriting processes, is also contributing to the growth of the market. Insurers are increasingly leveraging data analytics to assess risk more accurately, optimize pricing models, and enhance overall decision-making. This technology-driven evolution not only streamlines operational efficiency but also enables insurers to better adapt to changing risk profiles in an ever-evolving environment.

Another significant trend involves the increasing demand for personalized insurance solutions. Consumers are seeking tailored coverage that aligns with their unique needs and lifestyles. Insurers are responding by leveraging data insights and customer-centric technologies to craft more bespoke policies. This shift towards personalized insurance not only fosters customer satisfaction but also positions insurers to better manage risks by aligning coverage with specific customer characteristics and behaviors. As the property and casualty insurance market continues to evolve, these trends underscore the industry’s commitment to innovation and responsiveness to evolving consumer expectations.

Property And Casualty Insurance Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, homeowners insurance dominated the product type segment in 2023. Homeowners insurance is used to safeguard homes and possessions, ensuring financial protection against unforeseen risks and meeting mortgage lender requirements

Based on the distribution channel, the brokers distribution channel segment held the largest market share in 2023. Brokers bridge the insurers and customers, offering expertise, customization, and simplification of insurance processes for enhanced accessibility and tailored coverage

Based on end-user, the individuals segment dominated the end user segment owing to the rising need for financial security and comprehensive coverage against unforeseen events, safeguarding homes, belongings, and personal liability

North America dominated the market as consumers are seeking personalized, technology-driven insurance solutions that utilize advanced data analytics for more accurate risk assessment and streamlined processes, ensuring tailored coverage and enhanced overall satisfaction

In October 2023, First Street Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to providing accessible climate risk information, announced its first partnership with American Family Insurance, a prominent property and casualty insurance company. Through this partnership, American Family, a mutual insurance company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, would provide its exclusive agency force with access to First Street’s property-specific data for homes across the U.S. This includes information from First Street Foundation’s models on flood, wildfire, extreme heat, and future perils

Property And Casualty Insurance Market Report Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global property & casualty insurance market based on product type, distribution channel, end-user, and region:

Property & Casualty Insurance Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Homeowners Insurance

Renters Insurance

Condo Insurance

Landlord Insurance

Others

Property & Casualty Insurance Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Tied Agents and Branches

Brokers

Others

Property & Casualty Insurance End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

Individuals

Governments

Businesses

Property & Casualty Insurance Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) UAE South Africa



