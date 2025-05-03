etfile and RPost Join Forces to Revolutionize Secure Document Delivery and Email Management

etfile partners with RPost to integrate Registered Email service, enhancing secure email tracking, e-signatures, and document management for businesses.

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-05-03 — /EPR Network/ — etfile has announced a strategic partnership with RPost, the creators of Registered Email, to deliver a powerful, cost-effective solution for secure document delivery and email tracking. This collaboration integrates etfile’s advanced document management capabilities with RPost’s trusted platform for proof of email delivery, encryption, and e-signatures. The integration streamlines how businesses manage high-priority emails and sensitive documents while maintaining compliance and accountability.

Through this partnership, etfile users gain access to RPost’s proven technology for delivery confirmation and official timestamps, ensuring that sensitive communications are verifiable and securely archived. The joint solution, available on RPost’s ‘Apps & Downloads’ page and as an add-on for etfile customers, helps organizations minimize risk, strengthen compliance, and simplify workflow — transforming email into a legally verifiable communication tool while elevating the value of document management.

https://rpost.com/news/etfile-joins-rpost-close-document-management-delivery-gap

