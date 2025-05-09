The Role of Digital Transformation in the Evolving Home Textiles Market

The global home textile market was valued at USD 124.72 billion in 2023 and is projected to witness steady growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2024 to 2030. In today’s modern homes, home textiles have evolved far beyond their traditional role as basic necessities. They are increasingly being recognized as a reflection of the homeowner’s individuality, personal style, and aesthetic preferences. This growing perception has significantly influenced purchasing decisions, leading to increased consumer demand for aesthetically pleasing and high-quality textile products.

Manufacturers in the home textile industry are responding to this evolving consumer mindset by continuously introducing innovations in product design, style, quality, patterns, and functional applications. These efforts are not only aimed at improving the visual appeal of products but also at enhancing their performance and adaptability to various interior themes. The rising global emphasis on interior design and home decoration—fueled by the expanding real estate sector and a general improvement in living standards—has become a major contributing factor to the anticipated growth of the home textile market in the coming years.

The home textiles and furnishing fabrics market is characterized by its vast diversity in terms of pricing, design options, and color selections. The consumer base is segmented widely. Affluent consumers tend to have refined, often international, tastes and place a premium on quality and exclusivity, with minimal concern for price. On the other hand, consumers in the mid-range and economy segments typically prioritize affordability and seek value through large-volume purchases of reasonably priced products. This dual demand structure ensures that the market caters to a broad demographic, enhancing its growth potential.

Moreover, growing consumer awareness related to environmental sustainability, health, safety, and hygiene is influencing product demand. As a result, there is a noticeable increase in the preference for higher-quality home textiles that offer additional benefits such as stain resistance and flame retardancy. These features not only contribute to enhanced functionality and safety but also align with the contemporary demand for practical yet elegant household solutions.

Consumers also place high importance on the visual coherence of home textile products with the overall interior design. Textiles that complement wall colors, harmonize with lighting schemes, and enhance the look and feel of modern furniture are in high demand. Many manufacturers have built strong reputations and brand loyalty by offering complete collections of stylish, coordinated, and luxurious home textile sets, which cater precisely to these expectations.

A particularly noteworthy trend in the market is the rising preference for vintage-inspired high-end home textiles. There has been a resurgence in consumer interest in classic designs and nostalgic aesthetics. In response, market players are increasingly focusing on offering a wide array of vintage-style textile products for both indoor and outdoor home decor. These textiles typically feature timeless patterns, rich textures, and traditional color palettes. They appeal especially to consumers who appreciate a sense of nostalgia, elegance, and sophistication in their living spaces. This trend allows homeowners to create unique, warm, and timeless atmospheres that stand out in an era of fast-changing design trends.

Global Home Textile Market Report Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global home textiles market report on the basis of product, material, distribution channel, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030) Bedroom Linen Bathroom Linen Carpets and Floor Coverings Kitchen Linen Curtains and Drapes

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030) Polyester Cotton Silk Wool Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030) Offline Supermarket/Hypermarket Specialty Stores Others Online

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018 – 2030) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand South Korea Central & South America Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Key Home Textile Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the home textile market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends. Financials, strategy maps & products of these home textile companies are analyzed to map the supply network.

Welspun Group

Springs Global

New Sega Home Textiles

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Shenzhen Fuanna

Trident Group

Marvic Textiles

Shanghai Hometex, Honsun

Hunan Mendale Hometextile Company Ltd.

LLC Honsun Home Textile

Recent Developments

In January 2023, BKS Textiles, a home textile brand based in India announced its plans to launch the sustainable bedding brand ‘Ekoscious’ which consists of materials that include cotton, hemp, linen, bamboo, recycled polyester and Tencel.

In December 2022, Textile Firm based in Milan Gruppo Piacenza SpA acquired Arte Tessile Snc,. A brand that specializes in oatternmacking for jacquard and raschel textiles. These textiles are widely used in producing net curtains, table covers and outwear garments.

In October 2021, Himatsingka Seide expanded its sheet towel production by 60% and production by 80%. The sheet capacity grew from 61 million meters per year to 108 million meters. Towel capacity grew from 25,000 tons per year to 40,000 tons.

In August 2022, Surya Inc. expanded its value-focused offering of on-trend area rugs during the New York Home Fashions Market. The offering was available in affordable styles, which included a broad mix of trendy design themes in two constructions: machine-woven from Turkey and hand-woven and hand-tufted varieties from India. The rugs were made from ultra-soft polyester, new versions of space-dyed polypropylene.

