Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. will Hold Five Online Auctions on Consecutive Days, May 21-25

New Hamburg, Ontario, Canada, 2025-05-09 — /EPR Network/ — Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. will be busy as Canadian beaver later this month, as the auction powerhouse has five consecutive days of auctions slated for May 21st-25th. The first three will be online-only, with no live webcast portion. The last two are also online-only, but bidders can tune in to the live webcast to watch lots close in real time.

Taken in order, the auctions are as follows:

– A Toys, Banks & Beatles Memorabilia auction on Wednesday, May 21st, featuring the Christopher Dennett collection, starting at 6pm Eastern time.

– A Vintage Comics & Comic Art auction on Thursday, May 22nd, starting at 6pm Eastern time.

– A Soda Advertising & Push Bars ‘When Push Comes to Shove’ auction on Friday, May 23rd, featuring Part 1 of the Glenn Buchanan collection, starting at 6pm Eastern time.

– A Petroliana, Automobilia & Advertising auction on Saturday, May 24th, featuring the Wayne Woods collection, starting at 9am Eastern time.

– A Soda, Tobacco & General Store Advertising auction on Sunday, May 25th, featuring Part II of the Glenn Buchanan collection, starting at 9am Eastern time.

“‘High-grade’ and ‘fresh-to-the-market’ are two themes that come to mind when reflecting on the offerings of five back-to-back sales,” said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. He added, “The late collectors Christopher Dennett, Wayne Woods, and Glenn Buchanan had one thing in common: they were buyers, not sellers. The sale of their collections affords collectors a rare opportunity to buy what it took Dennett, Woods and Buchanan many years to accumulate.”

Mr. Miller stressed that, while all five auctions will contain tantalizing offerings, collectors should be especially mindful of the May 24th and 25th dates. The Saturday, May 24th sale will be loaded with 236 lots of petroliana, advertising signs, clocks and automobilia. The Sunday, May 25th auction has 346 lots of soda advertising, advertising signs, clocks and general store.

May 24th will showcase the overall expected top lot of the five days: a stunning example of the highly sought after 1962 2+2 seater Austin-Healy 3000 Mark II BT7 sports car, a professionally restored triple-blue head-turner featuring blue vinyl interior with white pinning and 60,000 miles on the odometer. The car, lot #671, was tested at 70 miles per hour. Estimate: $40,000-$60,000.

All estimates quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars.

Other items in the May 24th auction should also generate keen bidder interest. Lot #720 is a rare complete example of a Canadian 1940s single-sided porcelain neon dealer sign for Hudson Automobiles, boasting excellent color and gloss. The 34 inch by 72 inch by 12 inch sign, graded 9.5, was tested and is working. The ends are both graded at 9.25. Estimate: $15,000-$20,000.

Lot #647 is a round, double-sided porcelain sign for McColl-Frontenac Red Indian Service Station, also Canadian from the 1940s and exhibiting very good color and gloss. The sign is impressive at 3 feet in diameter and is graded well at 8.25 both sides. Estimate: $9,000-$12,000.

Lot #669 is a clean, tidy and original low mileage (just 10,128 miles on the odometer) 2010 black Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle, overall a superb example. The OE 981CI V-twin fuel-injected engine is in good running condition. The bike has the original front pipes with Vance & Hines slip-on mufflers and original six-speed transmission. Estimate: $9,000-$12,000.

On to May 25th, where the expected top performer is lot 1070, a rare, Canadian early 1900s 3 Strikes Cut Plug pocket tobacco tin, one of the most important (and elusive) pieces of Canadian tobacco history ever found. The 4 ½ inch by 3 inch vertical flip-lid tin is in excellent condition, with colors that are vibrant and glossy. It’s a true “holy grail” item. Estimate: $10,000-$12,000.

Lot #915 is a Canadian circa 1900-1910s single-sided porcelain sign for Old Chum Tobacco, 24 inches by 60 inches and graded 7.75 (fair to good condition), with colors that are vibrant and glossy. The sign shows both the original D. Ritchie & Co. (Montreal) name, with the Imperial Tobacco (the later buyer) name, dating it to the early 20th century. Estimate: $4,000-$6,000.

Lot #836 is a Canadian 1930s double-sided porcelain flange sign for DeLaval Cream Separators & Milkers Authorized Agent sign, 26 ½ inches by 18 inches and marked, “General Steel Wares Limited” on the lower edge of the inside face, with factory grommets. Estimate: $3,000-$5,000.

Lot #864 is a Canadian 1940s double-sided painted metal flange sign for Hudson’s Bay Point Blankets, graded 9.5 both sides and measuring 13 ¼ inches by 17 ¾ inches. HBC Point blankets were typically traded to First Nations in exchange for beaver pelts as an important part of the early North American fur trade. The sign shows great color and gloss. Estimate: $3,000-$4,000.

The May 21st auction contains 243 lots of toys, music memorabilia and pop culture items. Lot #187 is a coin-operated Canadian 1920s elephant form cast iron bank made by the Beaverton Toy Co. (Beaverton, Ontario) with original paint, 3 ¾ inches tall. The elephant has a saddle (or howdah) used to transport people, especially wealthy individuals. Estimate: $2,500-$3,000.

The May 22nd auction has 72 lots of comic books, pop culture items and music memorabilia. Lot #263 is a copy of the comic book Marvel X-Men #1 (Marvel Comics, Sept. 1963), graded 3.0, with a Stan Lee authenticated autograph. The comic, with story by Stan Lee and artwork by Jack Kirby, features the origin and first appearances of all seven X-Men. Estimate: $7,500-$8,500.

The May 23rd auction features 195 lots of soda advertising, advertising signs and clocks. Lot #334 is a Canadian 1947 single-sided porcelain push bar for the Vancouver Sun Newspaper, graded 8.7, measuring 3 inches by 32 inches, with nice color and gloss. Estimate: $1,200-$1,500.

Internet bidding will be provided by www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com, as well as the popular platform LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted May 24th-25th only.

