Cell-free Protein Expression Market Driven by Rising Demand for Rapid Protein Synthesis

The global cell-free protein expression market was valued at USD 267.4 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% from 2024 to 2030. Cell-free protein synthesis (CFPS) facilitates the swift production of functional proteins without requiring cell culture, gene transfection, or purification processes, making it substantially faster than traditional in vivo methods. The increasing demand for CFPS is driven by advancements in genomics and proteomics, the prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, and the growing need for structural modifications and reduced expression times.

Market Drivers

The development of genomics and proteomics technologies continues to propel the CFPS market by allowing for precise, rapid protein production. CFPS supports high-throughput screening and personalized medicine applications, meeting the demand for efficient and customizable protein synthesis solutions. For example, in April 2024, MGI Tech Co. Ltd. (MGI) opened a customer experience center (CEC) in Brazil aimed at promoting genomics in Latin America. This facility is designed to support hospitals, universities, and research labs in utilizing genetic sequencing technologies across fields such as oncology, precision medicine, agrigenomics, and metagenomics.

Product Insights

In 2023, the expression systems segment held the largest revenue share at 76.1% and is projected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Cell-Free Protein Expression (CFPE) systems are contributing to market expansion by enabling rapid protein synthesis without the need for cell culture. This significantly reduces workflow time and boosts overall efficiency, making CFPE systems ideal for applications in research, drug development, and biotechnology.

Application Insights

Enzyme engineering led the market in terms of revenue share in 2023, thanks to its critical role in synthetic biology, biomanufacturing, and medical research. Additionally, cell-free synthetic biology methods have gained momentum as an alternative approach, as they overcome the limitations of cell membranes and cell viability while offering greater flexibility in biosynthetic processes.

Method Insights

The transcription and translation systems segment dominated the market revenue in 2023 and is expected to maintain the fastest growth rate. These systems streamline protein production by combining DNA transcription and RNA translation into a single process, typically within one test tube. This integration simplifies workflows and saves time, making them widely used for both targeted and large-scale protein studies.

End Use Insights

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies held the largest market share in 2023. These organizations frequently rely on personalized protein production to support research and development. CFPS systems offer scalability and adaptability, making them ideal for custom protein synthesis in drug development. For example, in February 2022, Takara Bio Inc. expanded its manufacturing facility—The Center for Gene and Cell Processing—in Shiga, Japan. The expansion was aimed at meeting growing demand from contract development and manufacturing clients, with a focus on regenerative medicines, RNA/DNA vaccines, cancer immunotherapy, and gene therapy products.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the cell-free protein expression market in 2023, accounting for 36.05% of the global share. This leadership is attributed to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies, advancements in biotechnology, frequent product innovations, and increased investment in drug discovery, alongside a rising prevalence of cancer and other diseases.

Key Players in the Cell-Free Protein Expression Market

Leading companies shaping the CFPS market landscape include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

Promega Corporation

Jena Bioscience GmbH

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

biotechrabbit

CellFree Sciences Co., Ltd.

