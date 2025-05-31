Vascular Access Devices Market Driven by Rising Chronic Disease Cases

The global vascular access devices market is projected to reach USD 11.49 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by an aging population, a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increasing number of surgical procedures. Vascular access devices enable access to the vascular system for the administration or withdrawal of fluids, medications, and blood. These devices are commonly used in the treatment of serious medical conditions such as cancer and kidney failure. The rising incidence of chronic illnesses is expected to further boost demand for vascular access devices. Moreover, continuous technological advancements in medical equipment are likely to support market expansion.

The growing burden of chronic diseases—including cancer, kidney disorders, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and depression—has significantly contributed to the increase in cancer cases. According to the GLOBOCAN 2020 report, there were 19,292,789 new cancer cases globally in 2020, including 2,261,419 breast cancer cases and 2,206,771 lung cancer cases. Additionally, WHO data published in April 2021 indicated that chronic diseases were responsible for 41 million deaths annually—accounting for 71% of all global fatalities—with 77% of these deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries. As cancer incidence continues to rise, so too will the demand for vascular access devices.

To maintain their competitive edge, key market players are focusing on product launches and strategic partnerships. For example, in September 2022, Access Vascular, Inc. entered a partnership with the Association for Vascular Access (AVA) to improve patient outcomes through evidence-based practices and technological education. Similarly, in May 2020, Smiths Medical (ICU Medical, Inc.) acquired the business of Access Scientific, LLC, enhancing its portfolio of vascular access products.

Vascular Access Devices Market Highlights:

By Product : The market is segmented into Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter (Short PIVCs), Huber Needles, Midline Catheters, Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICCs), Dialysis Catheters, Implantable Ports, and Central Venous Catheters. Among these, the Short PIVCs segment dominated the market with over 44% share in 2024 and is expected to continue leading through the forecast period, owing to the growing number of emergency surgeries and increasing cases of chronic diseases.

: The market is segmented into Short Peripheral Intravenous Catheter (Short PIVCs), Huber Needles, Midline Catheters, Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICCs), Dialysis Catheters, Implantable Ports, and Central Venous Catheters. Among these, the Short PIVCs segment dominated the market with over 44% share in 2024 and is expected to continue leading through the forecast period, owing to the growing number of emergency surgeries and increasing cases of chronic diseases. By End-User : The market includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities. Hospitals held the largest market share in 2024 and are expected to maintain their dominance, attributed to advanced infrastructure, substantial healthcare spending, and availability of skilled professionals.

: The market includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other healthcare facilities. Hospitals held the largest market share in 2024 and are expected to maintain their dominance, attributed to advanced infrastructure, substantial healthcare spending, and availability of skilled professionals. By Region : North America accounted for a significant market share of over 53.35% in 2024. This dominance is largely due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and the high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region.

: North America accounted for a significant market share of over 53.35% in 2024. This dominance is largely due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and the high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Competitive Landscape: The vascular access devices market is highly competitive, with several players offering a wide range of products and services. Major companies include BD, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, and Smiths Medical. These firms focus on innovation and new product development to retain their market positions. Other noteworthy participants include AngioDynamics, Deltamed, and Merit Medical Systems.

Leading Companies in the Vascular Access Devices Market:

Teleflex Medical

BD

B. Braun

Smiths Medical (ICU Medical, Inc.)

Cook Medical

AngioDynamics

Medtronic

Medical Components, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Access Vascular, Inc.

