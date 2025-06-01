NY Courts Break New Ground by Approving Email Service of Legal Documents

Federal judges in NY permit service by email with proof of receipt; Gioconda Law wins $100M case using RPost Registered Email for legal proof.

New York, USA, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — New York litigators are pioneering a shift in legal procedure, gaining approval from federal district court judges to serve court documents entirely via email—provided there is verifiable proof of receipt. Joseph C. Gioconda of Gioconda Law Group PLLC reported success in a landmark $100 million case against operators of 34 counterfeit goods websites. The court permitted service by email to John Doe defendants, leading to a default judgment once receipt was confirmed.

To ensure compliance and admissibility, Gioconda Law used RPost Registered Email® through their process server, Serving by Irving. The service provided certified proof of content delivery and timing, satisfying court standards. A similar ruling was granted in a Texas federal court, marking a broader legal acceptance of email as a valid method of service in intellectual property infringement cases.

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-granted-fundamental-patents-email-tracking

