Karlskrona, Sweden, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ —

Roxtec Hellas opens in Piraeus in May

Global cable and pipe transit provider Roxtec explores further opportunities in Greece

After 25 years of presence in Greece via a distributor, the world-leading developer and manufacturer of modular-based transits will run its own business activities in the Greek market. Roxtec Group opens its 28th sales company, Roxtec Hellas, in the port of Piraeus.

“By taking over the business activity from our well-established distributor and by opening Roxtec Hellas, we further strengthen our possibilities to support customers within several segments with our safety solutions. We already know that we can contribute to the marine, power, renewables, data center, construction and process industries,” says Fernando Sánchez, who is Managing Director of Roxtec in Spain and Portugal and in charge of the establishment of Roxtec in Greece.

Supporting many industries

Roxtec is focusing on innovative sealing solutions, inspection services and digital tools and is active in many industries. Roxtec cable and pipe seals are used to ensure safety, efficiency and long-term operational reliability in challenging projects in the marine and offshore industries as well as in wind farms, solar farms, electrical substations, chemical plants, labs and critical infrastructure projects, including power grids, data centers, airports, ports, metros and railways.

Providing certified protection

The cable and pipe seals help ensuring protection against multiple hazards, including fire, gas, water, dirt, dust, rodents, electromagnetic interference and the risk of explosion. They can also provide solutions for bonding, grounding and electrical safety, and are adaptable to cables and pipes of different sizes. It is, however, more innovations that contribute to the global recognition:

“Besides proven and certified sealing solutions for cable and pipe penetrations, we offer transit quality inspection services and transit management software,” says Fernando Sánchez.

The Roxtec Hellas office opens in May. It is located in the port of Piraeus and equipped with a warehouse to enable Roxtec to provide close and quick support to the strong marine business.

“We have seen the fantastic development in Greece in the last years and want to be part of this exciting journey. Greece is an important market for marine activities, and we look forward to supporting ship owners with our certified seals, our software suite and our inspection capabilities.”

Caption:

Roxtec Hellas takes over the entire distribution of Roxtec cable and pipe transits in Greece.

From left: Nicki Kioussi, Fernando Sanchez, Athina Xartomatzidou, George Aggelopoulos

For further information, please contact: Fernando Sánchez, Managing Director of Roxtec in Spain and Portugal and in charge of the establishment of Roxtec in Greece, on +34 91 688 2178, or via

fernando.sanchez@roxtec.com.

About Roxtec and Multidiameter™

Roxtec cable and pipe transits provide certified protection against multiple risks. The Roxtec invention for flexibility, Multidiameter™, is based on sealing modules with removable layers and ensures perfect tightness around cables and pipes of different sizes. Roxtec serves and supports customers worldwide with sealing solutions, digital tools, and transit safety inspections. For more information, please visit www.roxtec.com.