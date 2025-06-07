BHS Insurance – Trusted Insurance Provider for Businesses

NEW YORK,2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — The insurance industry has a problem. It’s confusing, slow and full of vague answers. Individuals and businesses often feel like they need a translator just to understand their policies. BHS Insurance is here to change that.

Introducing BHS Insurance

Since 1939, BHS Insurance has served clients across the U.S. with a simple goal of making insurance easier to understand and easier to use. Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, BHS Insurance doesnt rely on gimmicks or jargon. They focus on service that makes sense, policies that work, and advice that’s actually helpful.

Business Insurance That’s Built for the Real World

Running a business is risky enough without guessing what your insurance does. BHS helps companies stay protected against real threats, from liability claims to property damage.

Their business insurance include:

General Liability and Property Coverage: For brick and mortar businesses, contractors, manufacturers and more, BHS provides protection against lawsuits, accidents, and damage to physical assets.

Employee Benefits with Real Support

Health benefits are often the biggest expense outside payroll, and yet HR teams are left scrambling to manage it all. BHS Insurance steps in to bring order to the chaos.

Their employee benefits services include:

Group Health Plans: From small businesses to large employers, BHS matches companies with plans that balance cost, care access and compliance.

Voluntary Benefits: BHS offers accident, critical illness, and hospital plans to give employees options without extra strain on the company budget.

Unlike agencies that hand off a benefits packet and walk away, BH Insurance stays involved throughout the year, handling questions, smoothing out claims and helping companies look sharp.

Behind the scenes, BHS supports all of this with a strong internal system that gives clients access to policy documents, claims reporting, and service tools, without ever replacing real people with bots. To learn more about BHS Insurance, visit https://bhsins.com/

About BHS Insurance

Founded in 1939, BHS Insurance provides personal, business, and employee benefits coverage throughout the United States. Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the company is built on transparency, service, and a commitment to giving clients practical answers and not sales pitches.