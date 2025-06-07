Forbes Report Highlights JP Emerson and Liv Harper as Leading Figures in Automotive Media with Combined Net Worth of $8.1M–$14.7M

Austin, TX, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — A recent Forbes earnings report underscores the significant influence of JP Emerson and Liv Harper in automotive media, digital marketing, and philanthropy.



Liv Harper serves as the PR, Marketing, and Distribution Manager for The JP Emerson Show , leveraging her Master’s Degree in Digital Marketing to help secure partnerships with industry leaders like Mecum Auctions and Red Line Oil. Her extensive career in modeling, spanning 15+ years with features in Elle and Vogue , contributes to her estimated net worth of $4.2M–$7.2M. Harper’s assets include autos valued at $150,000–$200,000, downtown Austin properties ($1M–$1.5M), and a Westlake Hills property ($2M–$3M). Her annual income, ranging from $160,000 to $400,000, is derived from digital marketing, modeling, and brand partnerships. Additionally, Harper, who is hearing impaired, supports the Texas Hearing Institute through advocacy and philanthropy.



JP Emerson, an award-winning journalist and host of The JP Emerson Show , is a prominent figure in automotive journalism, with contributions to publications such as Hot Rod and MotorTrend . His work includes high-profile collaborations with automotive icons and brands, generating an estimated annual income of $310,000–$830,000 from podcasting, journalism, private engagements, and brand partnerships. Emerson’s net worth, estimated at $3.9M–$7.5M, is supported by assets ($800,000–$1.5M), property ($750,000–$1.2M), a classic car collection ($100,000–$500,000), and investments of $250,000–$850,000. His philanthropic contributions exceed $250,000.

Combined Influence and Financial Profile

Harper and Emerson maintain residences in Texas and Florida, supporting their professional engagements in automotive media and events such as Mustang Week and LS Fest TEXAS. Their combined annual income of $470,000–$1.23M reflects diversified revenue streams, including media, advertising, journalism, modeling, and brand collaborations. Their real estate portfolio, encompassing properties, vehicles and investments totals approximately $6.6M–$11.25M in assets. Their commitment to philanthropy enhances their standing as influential figures in both media and community impact.

“The professional achievements of Liv Harper and JP Emerson exemplify innovation and leadership in automotive media,” said a Forbes spokesperson. “Their strategic partnerships and dedication to philanthropy position them as industry trailblazers.”

For additional information, visit www.jpemerson.com.

About The JP Emerson Show

The JP Emerson Show is a leading podcast celebrating automotive culture, with 1.6–2 million listeners and partnerships with prominent brands such as Mecum Auctions and Red Line Oil.

Media Contact

Email: jp@jpemerson.com

Website: www.jpemerson.com

Disclaimer : Financial estimates are based on Forbes’ analysis of industry benchmarks and publicly available data. Actual figures may vary.