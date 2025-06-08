Shreekant Pati Joins BIS: Driving Quality, Training, and Standards Clubs

Nashik, Maharashtra, India, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ —Shreekant Patil Appointed BIS Resource Person: A Strategic Move to Elevate Quality Standards Through Training, Mentorship, and Outreach

BIS — Bureau of Indian Standards (Govt of India) announces Shreekant Patil as Resource Person, enhancing quality awareness and standards implementation. He’ll train officials, empower MSMEs, mentor students via Standards Clubs, and drive national quality.

Nashik, Maharashtra / News: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) today announced the appointment of Mr. Shreekant Patil as a dedicated Resource Person (Rp) and Trainer, reinforcing its strategic initiatives to embed quality and standardization across various sectors of the Indian economy. This appointment is a significant step in BIS’s ongoing efforts to enhance awareness, build capacity, and ensure the widespread adoption of Indian Standards through comprehensive training, mentorship, and direct stakeholder engagement.

With over 30 years of extensive diverse experience and being a Founder at PARENTNashik, Chartered Engineer, Valuer, Sr Consultant at NPC India, Subject Matter Expert, Advisor, Trainer and leading Startup India Mentor Shreekant Patil brings to BIS a rich history of contributing to nation-building through diverse government of India initiatives, particularly in education and entrepreneurship. A strong advocate for fostering innovation, he has been instrumental in collaborating with over 50 colleges and skill-Centers across Maharashtra to establish incubation centers, students clubs, Faculty Development Programs (FDPs), innovation councils, and entrepreneurship development cells, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. As a seasoned mentor with various government platforms including MAARG, BHASKAR, and Startup India, he has tirelessly supported startups and MSMEs, including empowering women and SC/ST entrepreneurs to access schemes like Stand-Up India. His proven dedication to building a skilled workforce and a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem aligns perfectly with the Make in India, Viksit Bharat & Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, and his new role at BIS will further amplify these efforts by instilling a culture of quality from foundational levels in academia to large-scale industry adoption.

MSME Help: BIS ISI Certifications, Compliances

In his new capacity, CE Shreekant Patil will be at the forefront of several crucial endeavors, serving as a vital link in the BIS mission:

Training and Mentorship for Government Officials: CE Shreekant Patil will lead efforts to train government officials on the nuances of Indian Standards, the critical role of the BIS Care App in consumer protection, and the strategic importance of quality benchmarks for economic growth. This includes enhancing awareness through key initiatives like “Quality Connect.”

CE Shreekant Patil will lead efforts to on the nuances of Indian Standards, the critical role of the in consumer protection, and the strategic importance of quality benchmarks for economic growth. This includes enhancing awareness through key initiatives like “Quality Connect.” Driving Quality in Education: Standards Clubs: A key responsibility for CE. Shreekant Patil will be the establishment and ongoing mentorship of Standards Clubs in engineering colleges . These clubs are envisioned as dynamic hubs where students can immerse themselves in the world of standardization, participate in educational activities, and cultivate a strong foundation in quality assurance, preparing them for future industry roles.

A key responsibility for CE. Shreekant Patil will be the . These clubs are envisioned as dynamic hubs where students can immerse themselves in the world of standardization, participate in educational activities, and cultivate a strong foundation in quality assurance, preparing them for future industry roles. Capacity Building for Industry and Public: CE Shreekant Patil will design and deliver training programs for a broad spectrum of industry stakeholders and the general public, focusing on the practical application of quality assurance and standardization principles. He will develop specific training modules to cater to diverse learning needs.

CE Shreekant Patil will design and deliver for a broad spectrum of industry stakeholders and the general public, focusing on the practical application of quality assurance and standardization principles. He will develop specific training modules to cater to diverse learning needs. Empowering Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs): Central to his role is the direct support to MSMEs. Shreekant Patil will assist these vital businesses in navigating compliance procedures, ensuring easy access to quality standards, and facilitating their utilization of resources such as testing facilities and reduced marking fees, thereby strengthening the “Make in India” initiative.

Central to his role is the direct support to MSMEs. Shreekant Patil will assist these vital businesses in navigating compliance procedures, ensuring easy access to quality standards, and facilitating their utilization of resources such as testing facilities and reduced marking fees, thereby strengthening the “Make in India” initiative. Promoting Certified Products and Consumer Rights: Shreekant Patil will actively champion the use of BIS-certified products (e.g., ISI Mark, Hallmark) and engage with communities to promote consumer rights, empowering individuals to make informed purchasing decisions based on quality standards.

Shreekant Patil will actively champion the use of (e.g., ISI Mark, Hallmark) and engage with communities to promote consumer rights, empowering individuals to make informed purchasing decisions based on quality standards. Strategic Industry Collaboration: He will foster strong collaborations with industry stakeholders, offering expert guidance on standardization, conformity assessment, and quality assurance best practices. His contributions may also extend to representing India’s interests in international standardization forums.

“I am excited to take on this challenging yet immensely rewarding role at BIS,” stated Shreekant Patil. “My focus will be on bridging the gap between standards and practical implementation across all levels — from cultivating quality thinking in future engineers through Standards Clubs, to empowering MSMEs with compliance knowledge, and ensuring government officials are well-equipped to champion quality. I look forward to contributing to India’s journey towards global excellence through robust standardization and consumer empowerment.”

CE Shreekant Patil’s appointment is a testament to BIS’s commitment to strengthening its nationwide presence and reinforcing its role as a catalyst for quality and innovation across all sectors.