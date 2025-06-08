CHETU RECOGNIZED ON CRN SOLUTION PROVIDER 500 LIST FOR SIXTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Sunrise, FL, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a global leader in digital intelligence and software solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Chetu to its 2025 CRN Solution Provider 500 list for the sixth consecutive time.

CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies.

“We are honored that CRN has once again recognized Chetu for our continued excellence and leadership in the Solution Provider sector,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations. “Our development team is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technological solutions that increase business value for our clients.

“Chetu has been an early adopter of the latest Artificial Intelligence and agentic AI technologies,” Khatri said. “We have developed a proven eight-step AI framework—Track2Ai—that makes AI adoption easy.”

“The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500.”

CRN also honored Nadia Sanabria, Chetu’s Channel Partner Manager, as one of its 2025 Women of the Channel.

“Nadia has proven herself for more than two years by successfully expanding Chetu’s Channel Partner Network,” said Alexander Ewing-Shaw, Partnerships Manager at Chetu. “She truly deserves this honor.”

Sanabria said she was excited about being named among the women selected by CRN.

“It is an honor to be acknowledged by CRN as someone making a positive impact in the IT sector,” Sanabria said. “It is gratifying to know my efforts have made a difference.”

Earlier this year, CRN named Chetu to its Tech Elite 250 for the third consecutive time and MSP 500 lists for the first time.

In addition to CRN’s honors, leading analyst firms have recently recognized Chetu’s AI and data development expertise, including Omdia, Everest Group, Verdantix, AIM Research, and ISG.

For more information about Chetu’s advanced software solutions, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

About The Channel Company:

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.