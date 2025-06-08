Future Electronics Partners with Starlight to Support Ill Children

Montreal, Canada, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is proud to announce its Build Hope Together foundation has formed a significant partnership with Starlight Children’s Foundation Canada, uniting to support programs that brighten the lives of seriously ill children and their families. This collaboration will help expand Starlight Canada’s vital services—that are currently used over 750 000 times annually through 135 Canadian healthcare facilities and thousands of registered outpatient families nationwide.

For 35 years, Starlight Canada has pioneered programs addressing critical emotional needs during illness or medical treatment. Their hospital initiatives, including therapeutic gaming systems, help reduce patient anxiety—an impact observed by 95% of hospital staff, who reported positive changes in pediatric behaviour such as reduced restlessness and stress. Beyond hospital walls, Starlight Canada’s wish fulfillment programs serve 2,000 families annually, with 100% of participants reporting stronger family bonds and 92% of children showing improved mental health after their experiences.

Besides providing much needed support to children and their families across Canada, Starlight Canada also participates in and hosts various fundraising events throughout the Montreal area, including the Drive For Smiles at ICAR Mirabel on May 30-31, the Starlight Open Golf Tournament at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on August 11, and the Tea & Tiaras event at Jaguar Land Rover West Island on September 28, 2025.

This collaboration marks an important initiative for Future Electronics’ Build Hope Together foundation, which focuses on creating positive social impact in communities where the company operates. The partnership demonstrates how Future Electronics leverages its corporate social responsibility programs to support organizations making measurable differences in children’s healthcare.

Future Electronics’ recent partnership with Starlight Canada aligns with the foundation’s mission to support health, education, and community wellbeing. For more information on charitable and sustainable initiatives at Future Electronics, visit the link below: www.futureelectronics.com/environmental-social-governance

About Future Electronics:

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###