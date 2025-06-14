JMG Public Relations Launches New Podcast, Call Your Publicist, for Entrepreneurs, Decision-Makers, and PR Enthusiasts

New York, New York, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — JMG Public Relations (“JMG PR”), an award-winning firm that champions world-changing innovators reshaping industries for a brighter future, offering elite services and a pioneering approach, announced the launch of its new podcast, Call Your Publicist. Hosted by Jenna Guarneri, author of the #1 Best Seller, You Need PR (an Inc Original Imprint), and Founder/CEO of JMG PR and JMG PR’s Head of Content, Alexandra Anastasio, the long-time friends are taking listeners behind the scenes of what it takes to stay relevant in today’s media world.

Call Your Publicist is designed for start-up owners, entrepreneurs, small business decision-makers, and anyone interested in the behind-the-scenes of PR moves, media moments, and brand strategies to get noticed in the fast-paced media landscape. Some topics covered in the show include: brand-building that actually works, insider media and PR strategies, social media must-knows, crisis comebacks and reputation repair, and candid interviews with journalists, PR professionals, and entrepreneurs. Guarneri and Anastasio have seen it all, and now they’re shaping their experience into a show, having real conversations, providing insightful tips, and sharing advice that one would get by calling their publicist.

“This podcast has been in the works for almost three years, and I am ecstatic it has finally come to life,” said Guarneri. “Call Your Publicist is our newest ambition, with the purpose of sharing the strategies behind storytelling, branding, and beyond in the industry. I’m excited to share the founder stories and media moves that build the business we love, and form the new companies we can’t wait to learn more about!”

“As a long-time journalist, I’m excited to tap back into my reporting background to tell impactful stories from our peers,” said Anastasio. “Call Your Publicist is going to provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs and decision-makers alike to share their stories and have real, raw conversations to educate and inspire listeners who may be starting their own entrepreneurial or PR journeys, or are ready to grow.”

The first episode is now live and can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

About Call Your Publicist

Co-hosted by JMG PR Founder, Jenna Guarneri and journalist Alexandra Anastasio, Call Your Publicist offers insider tips, candid interviews, and actionable strategies for building a strong brand and securing meaningful media coverage. The show is streamable on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube, and can be followed along on Instagram @callyourpublicistpodcast.

About Jenna Guarneri

Jenna Guarneri is the Founder and CEO of JMG Public Relations, an award-winning agency celebrating 10 years of helping startups and innovators build powerful brands. She’s also the author of You Need PR, a #1 Amazon bestseller now taught in college courses, and a recurring guest on Good Morning America. With this podcast, she’s continuing her mission to make strategic, effective PR accessible to anyone ready to grow.

About Alexandra Anastasio

Alexandra Anastasio is a journalist and communications strategist with experience covering lifestyle, wellness, entertainment, and business. She’s interviewed A-list celebrities, industry leaders, and changemakers, always with a focus on telling meaningful stories. As Head of Content at JMG Public Relations, she helps founders and brands shape their narratives with purpose and clarity.