E-commerce’s Role in Growing Europe’s Pet Food Market

The European pet food market was valued at USD 36.39 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 46.32 billion by 2030, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is significantly fueled by the increasing humanization of pets, leading owners to seek out premium, natural, raw, and organic food options that mirror human dietary preferences. This trend has expanded choices for pet parents, who are increasingly invested in their pets’ health and demanding high-quality ingredients and specialized diets.

The market has seen a strong surge in specialist pet food products designed for specific health benefits, with luxury, healthy, and functional foods becoming increasingly popular. Pet owners are prioritizing their pets’ nutrition, shifting from basic pet foods to more advanced formulas that offer essential nutrients and promote overall well-being.

Europe’s pet food market offers a diverse range of products, from complete raw meals to various wet, dry, and specially formulated treats. FEDIAF, the representative body for European pet food manufacturers, emphasizes the importance of combining ingredients like meat, fish, vegetables, and vitamins to create nutritionally balanced and enjoyable meals. This broad selection allows pet owners to choose products tailored to their pets’ individual needs.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Regional Growth: The pet food market in the UK is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 2.6% from 2025 to 2030. According to the UK Pet Food Report 2024, the UK, with its 13.5 million dog and 12.5 million cat population, stands as a prominent market for pet food in Europe in 2024.

The pet food market in the UK is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 2.6% from 2025 to 2030. According to the UK Pet Food Report 2024, the UK, with its 13.5 million dog and 12.5 million cat population, stands as a prominent market for pet food in Europe in 2024. Consumer Behavior: The European market is experiencing consistent growth, driven by rising pet ownership and the growing trend of treating pets as integral family members. This expansion reflects consumers’ increased willingness to invest more in their pets’ well-being, encompassing premium food, health supplements, and customized diets.

The European market is experiencing consistent growth, driven by rising pet ownership and the growing trend of treating pets as integral family members. This expansion reflects consumers’ increased willingness to invest more in their pets’ well-being, encompassing premium food, health supplements, and customized diets. Product Preference: Dry pet food held a significant revenue share of 44.8% in 2024. The European market for dry pet food is showing steady growth due to its convenience, extended shelf life, and ease of storage and feeding compared to wet or fresh alternatives.

Dry pet food held a significant revenue share of 44.8% in 2024. The European market for dry pet food is showing steady growth due to its convenience, extended shelf life, and ease of storage and feeding compared to wet or fresh alternatives. Pet Type Dominance: Pet food designed for dogs accounted for a revenue share of 47.3% in 2024. This reflects the increasing awareness among many pet parents regarding the importance of providing balanced and nutritionally complete diets for their canine companions.

Pet food designed for dogs accounted for a revenue share of 47.3% in 2024. This reflects the increasing awareness among many pet parents regarding the importance of providing balanced and nutritionally complete diets for their canine companions. Category Share: Traditional pet food for daily consumption held a revenue share of 86.5% in 2024. These conventional pet foods, particularly dry kibble and canned meals, are highly favored by pet owners for their convenience, minimal preparation requirements, long shelf life, and easy storage.

Traditional pet food for daily consumption held a revenue share of 86.5% in 2024. These conventional pet foods, particularly dry kibble and canned meals, are highly favored by pet owners for their convenience, minimal preparation requirements, long shelf life, and easy storage. Distribution Channel Preference: Sales of pet food through pet specialty stores made up a revenue share of 29.5% in 2024. These stores are preferred for their curated selection of high-quality, niche, and premium pet food products that address specific dietary needs and health concerns, aligning with the growing trends of pet humanization and premiumization.

Order a free sample PDF of the Europe Pet Food Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 36.39 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 46.32 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 4.1%

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Pet food manufacturers in Europe are embracing advanced food processing to enhance product quality and nutrition. They are also implementing innovative packaging solutions, such as resealable and biodegradable options, to boost convenience and sustainability. A growing trend in the industry is customization, with brands offering diverse seasoning blends, organic choices, and personalized snack or treat packs to meet varied consumer preferences. These developments collectively reflect the industry’s commitment to delivering higher-quality, more sustainable, and tailored pet food products in response to evolving consumer demands.

Key Players

The J.M. Smucker Company

Nestlé Purina

Mars, Incorporated

LUPUS Alimento

Total Alimentos

Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.

General Mills Inc.

WellPet LLC

The Hartz Mountain Corporation

Diamond Pet Foods

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The European pet food market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the “humanization of pets” trend. This leads to increased demand for premium, natural, and specialized food options. Manufacturers are innovating with advanced processing, sustainable packaging, and customized products to meet evolving consumer preferences for quality, health, and well-being. Dry food and dog food currently dominate, with pet specialty stores being a key distribution channel.