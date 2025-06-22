Registration Opens for Retail Show Australia 2025, Reshaping the Future of Retail with Innovation, Technology, and Sustainability

Melbourne, Australia, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Retail Show Australia 2025 will be held on October3-5, 2025 at Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC). This event will gather retail enterprises and key players across the world and showcase the latest retail products, equipment, services and comprehensive solutions. Main sectors: Commercial equipment, Retail technology, Fresh produce & cold chain, Green life, Consumption Scene and E-Commerce.

As the largest and most influential retail exhibition in Australia, the event provides comprehensive solutions and business networking opportunities for retailers.

The exhibition will be a great opportunity for you to experience the cutting-edge innovations firsthand, including AI, big data analysis, and how IoT applications transforming retail from smart shelves and unmanned stores to personalized recommendations. The visitors could discover how omnichannel strategies seamlessly integrate online and offline shopping experiences, such as “click-and-collect” services, explore groundbreaking store design concepts like modular layouts, adaptable spaces, and sustainable materials, and learn how advanced cold-chain technologies ensure freshness and quality in perishable goods throughout the supply chain.

In addition to the exhibition, Retail Show Australia 2025 will host a series of seminars and forums featuring global retail leaders, experts, and entrepreneurs with hot topics including digital transformation, shifting consumer behaviors, supply chain innovation, and sustainability.

Registration opens for Retail Show Australia 2025! Register now and find more business opportunities in retail industry!