New radar level sensor offers highest precision in harsh environments – even with strongly fluctuating levels

Freiburg, Germany, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — OndoSense presents its new radar sensor for high-performance level control: The OndoSense apex Level Line radar level sensor enables high-precision and fast level measurements in harsh industrial environments with extreme temperatures, smoke, and dust – e.g. for molten metal level monitoring or for throughput measurements on conveyor belts. The radar level sensor consistently delivers reliable measurement results with an accuracy of up to 0.1 millimeters, even with strongly fluctuating levels. This is due to a unique combination of a high measuring rate (500 Hz) and smart filter algorithms. As a result, the OndoSense apex Level Line radar level sensor ensures error-free, precise measurements at all times, even in the presence of wave motion, bubble formation or other abrupt level fluctuations. The level radar is also suitable for level measurements in closed containers requiring a high resistance to heat, temperature, or pressure. For this purpose, OndoSense supplies an air-cooled housing that can be easily attached to the container lid from the outside. This innovative radar solution allows, for example, level monitoring of closed melting furnaces with metal temperatures of up to 1600 degrees Celsius.

Wide range of applications – large selection of interfaces

The OndoSense apex Level Line ‘s application spectrum ranges from level monitoring of molten metal in slab casting, in ladles, ladle cars, launder systems, melting furnaces and crucibles to throughput measurements on conveyor belts and level or volume measurements of bulk material stockpiles in mining.

The radar level sensor offers a wide selection of interfaces: The OndoSense apex Level Line is equipped with either an advanced Profinet interface or a proven analog current interface (4–20 mA). Three digital switching outputs (PNP/NPN) are also available. The level sensor’s measuring range starts at just 0.1 meters and extends to 40 meters. Thanks to preconfigured application profiles in the configuration software, customers benefit from simple and fast sensor commissioning.

Consistently precise measurements – even with abrupt level fluctuations

The OndoSense apex Level Line offers reliable and highly accurate measurements at all times. This even applies to strong level fluctuations, which pose a major challenge for level sensors and can lead to inaccurate measurements. “OndoSense has now solved this problem: We combined our very high sensor measurement rate of 500 Hz with a sophisticated filter algorithm. This ensures that our radar sensor only communicates traceable, reliable measurements to the interface. As a result, the OndoSense apex Level Line is able to reliably and precisely map even the most abrupt level fluctuations caused by wave motion, bubble formation or when filling containers. This represents a real added value for customers, one that we are very proud of,” explains Rainer Waltersbacher, Co-CEO of OndoSense.

With a very narrow aperture angle of just ±1.5 degrees, the radar level sensor delivers stable, reliable measurements with an extremely small measuring spot. This makes it ideal for confined spaces or measurements from long distances – for example, in level measurement of liquid metal in narrow trough systems.

Radar solution enables level monitoring of closed melting furnaces

The OndoSense apex Level Line also enables level measurements in closed containers with high requirements in terms of heat, temperature, or pressure resistance. OndoSense has therefore developed a special air-cooled housing, which can be easily attached to the container lid from the outside and shields the radar sensor from heat both inside and out. An opening of just 50 millimeters is sufficient for reliable, precise measurements. This unique, innovative radar solution is even suitable for level monitoring in closed melting furnaces with metal temperatures of 1600 degrees Celsius.

Highly robust radar technology – air-cooled heat shield for extreme environments

The robust radar technology of the OndoSense apex Level Line enables reliable, precise level measurements – even in extreme temperatures, dirt, smoke, steam, rain, heat or pressure fluctuations. The radar sensor has a dust-tight, jet-proof protection rating (IP 67) and is ideal for harsh environments with its durable PTFE lens. For extreme operating conditions, OndoSense offers an optional air-cooled heat shield for maximum protection against very high temperatures or heavy dirt. This ensures that the OndoSense apex Level Line delivers the best possible measurement results in any environment.