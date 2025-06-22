Alfa Laval launches next generation condition monitoring

LUND, Sweden, 2025-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Alfa Laval launches Clariot™, a next generation, AI-based condition monitoring solution, precision-built for hygienic process equipment to deliver more accurate analysis and support. Clariot™ monitors equipment and processes, providing actionable insights that enhance uptime and optimize resource efficiency.

“We developed Clariot based on our extensive experience from more than 3,000 condition monitoring units already operating worldwide”, says Torsten Pedersen, Commercial Head Condition Monitoring at Alfa Laval Fluid Handling. “With new hardware and software, we can now offer a complete digital handshake, tailored for use in demanding hygienic processes.”

Every drop counts

Unplanned downtime costs manufacturers billions of euro in lost revenue each year. Idle process lines cause product loss, extra cleaning, production delays, wasted water and potential damage to machinery.

“In a world where every drop and every man-hour count, our customers increasingly seek solutions that improve uptime and productivity, while reducing resource waste. This is where Clariot™ makes a difference, helping manufacturers in hygienic industries prevent failures and run at full capacity without unnecessary interruptions”, says Torsten Pedersen.

Clariot™ provides 24/7 monitoring, alerts and diagnostics for pumps and other rotating equipment, e.g. agitators. The industry-intelligent solution proactively detects machine failures before they occur, maximizing performance, minimizing downtime and extending equipment lifespan.



From insight to foresight

Clariot™ is an important next step in the digitalization strategy of Alfa Laval, where resource and operational efficiency align with the latest smart technologies.

“We firmly believe that predictive maintenance is the future of manufacturing, enabled by sensor data, AI-driven insights and digital connectivity. Time and time again we have seen how our condition monitoring solutions have alerted operators to potential failures before they happen and enabled predictive maintenance strategies”, says Torsten Pedersen.

Clariot is a standalone system, enabling maximum cybersecurity by operating independently from internal business-critical systems. Installation is simple, and Clariot™ is compatible with most pump brands. The user interface is intuitive, and the investment is low with a short payback time.

“In a setup with 50 pumps, just one unplanned stop per quarter can result in annual losses up to 80,000 euros, while the solution from Alfa Laval costs less than one tenth of that scenario, delivering a fast payback time”, says Torsten Pedersen.



Comprehensive Buyers Guide available

To assist decision-makers and buyers, Alfa Laval has developed a Buyer’s Guide to condition monitoring in hygienic industries with detailed information about maintenance strategies, selection and implementation of the right solutions as well as customer benefits. The guideline is available for download at www.alfalaval.com/clariot



Facts about Clariot™

Clariot™ is an industry-intelligent, AI-based solution that detects and identifies root causes of machine failures related to process, installation and mechanical conditions.

Clariot™ is designed for hygienic processes, for monitoring pumps and other rotating equipment, e.g. agitators. The Clariot VX sensor is the only sensor in the market designed specifically for wet production environments and for handling multiple change-overs on the process lines.

Clariot™ VX sensors are pre-mounted on a range of Alfa Laval pumps, and the use of Clariot™ potentially extends the warranty on equipment if monitored and serviced according to recommendations.

Clariot™ consists of Clariot VX sensor, Clariot Connect gateway and analytics, seamlessly integrated into a complete digital handshake.

Clariot™ provides notifications that allow timely inspection and repair.

Clariot™ is a stand-alone application, a cybersecure solution that meets the requirements of IEC 62443-3-3 SL1.

Clariot™ is a scalable solution that allows seamless deployment across sites and benchmarking across factories.

Read more on www.alfalaval.com/clariot



