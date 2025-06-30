STD Self-Testing Market 2030: How Technology is Changing Testing

The global STD self-testing market was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.98 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.75% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by rising incidences of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), increased demand for privacy and convenience, and advancements in rapid diagnostic technologies.

Government support and public health funding play a crucial role in market expansion. For example, in Ireland, there has been a growing demand for home STI testing services. According to a report published in January 2025, the number of free home STI test kit orders rose from 91,000 in 2022 to 126,090 in 2024. This increase highlights a broader global recognition by governments and health organizations of the importance of accessible testing to control the spread of STIs.

In 2025, government funding increased by USD 618,723, bringing the total allocation to USD 4.9 million to support the growth of home testing services. This financial support not only enhances the availability of test kits but also strengthens public confidence in their reliability. Furthermore, the kit return rate improved from 62% in 2022 to 72.5% in 2024, indicating that awareness campaigns and user-friendly designs are encouraging completion of tests. These initiatives contribute to early diagnosis and treatment, ease pressure on healthcare systems, and make STI testing more discreet and accessible, all of which are key drivers of market growth.

Order a free sample PDF of the STD Self-Testing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends and Insights

The CT/NG testing segment led the market in 2024 with a revenue share of 41.55% , largely due to the high prevalence of Chlamydia trachomatis (CT) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG), which are among the most common STIs globally.

led the market in 2024 with a revenue share of , largely due to the high prevalence of Chlamydia trachomatis (CT) and Neisseria gonorrhoeae (NG), which are among the most common STIs globally. The HIV testing segment is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, propelled by heightened awareness, technological improvements in diagnostics, and efforts to promote early detection.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Value : USD 1.21 Billion

: USD 1.21 Billion 2030 Projected Value : USD 1.98 Billion

: USD 1.98 Billion CAGR (2025–2030) : 8.75%

: 8.75% North America : Largest market in 2024

: Largest market in 2024 Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies and Market Presence

Major players in the STD self-testing market include:

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Selfdiagnostics

Wondfo

bioLytical Laboratories

These companies are recognized for their innovative diagnostic solutions and significant market share, offering a wide variety of self-testing products designed for point-of-care use. Emerging companies like TouchBio are advancing the field with next-generation tools that promise improved sensitivity and ease of use.

Additional important companies include:

autotest VIH

Abbott

Visby Medical

PrivaPath Diagnostics (LetsGetChecked)

NOWDiagnostics

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global STD self-testing market is poised for substantial growth, fueled by increasing STI rates, consumer demand for privacy and convenience, and continuous innovation in diagnostic technologies. Government initiatives and enhanced public funding, particularly for home testing programs, are significantly boosting market adoption. With North America leading the market and Asia Pacific growing rapidly, the expansion of self-testing solutions is expected to improve early detection and treatment of STIs worldwide. This trend not only supports public health objectives but also offers a discreet and accessible alternative to traditional testing methods, ensuring sustained market momentum through 2030.