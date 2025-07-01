Coordinate Measuring Machine Market Grows with Demand in Quality Control

The global coordinate measuring machine (CMM) market size was estimated at USD 3.20 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.68 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030. A coordinate measuring machine (CMM) serves as a vital tool within manufacturing and assembly processes.

These machines, capable of both manual and computer-controlled operation, primarily function to measure the physical geometrical characteristics of objects, ensuring parts and assemblies adhere to their design specifications. CMMs utilize a probing system to detect discrete points on the surface of the object, which is then used to generate a 3D representation of the part being measured. The data obtained from CMMs is critical for quality control and assurance in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, and medical devices.

The CMM market has been experiencing significant evolution due to advancements in technology and increasing demand for precision and efficiency in manufacturing processes. One notable trend is the integration of CMMs with automation and smart manufacturing systems. This integration allows for real-time data collection and analysis, enhancing production efficiency and reducing human error. Additionally, portable CMMs are gaining popularity due to their flexibility and convenience, enabling measurements in different locations within a manufacturing facility. The shift towards non-contact CMMs, which use optical or laser sensors, is also notable as they offer higher speed and the ability to measure delicate or soft materials without causing damage.

The use of CMMs is subject to various international standards and regulations to ensure accuracy and reliability in measurements. Standards such as ISO 10360, which specifies the acceptance and re-verification tests for CMMs, are crucial for maintaining the consistency and quality of measurements. Compliance with these standards is essential for manufacturers to achieve certification and meet customer expectations. Industry-specific regulations, such as those in the aerospace sector (AS9100), require stringent quality assurance processes, further driving the adoption of CMMs to meet these regulatory demands.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the coordinate measuring machine (CMM) market in 2023 and accounted for a 35.1% share of the global revenue.

The U.S. is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2024 to 2030.

Based on type, the fixed CMM segment dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for a more than 75% share of global revenue.

Based on industry vertical, the automotive segment dominated the market in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 3.20 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.68 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 8.7%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Coordinate Measuring Machine Company Insights

Key players operating in the coordinate measuring machine (CMM) market are prioritizing various growth strategies, such as new product development, partnerships, and collaborations, to gain an edge over competitors. The following are some instances of such initiatives:

In February 2024, Renishaw expanded its AGILITY CMM range, known for speed and accuracy. These machines integrate Renishaw’s REVO 5-axis multi-sensor system, bringing its capabilities directly to the shop floor. This allows manufacturers to perform various measurements and generate reports using a single CMM with a wider selection of REVO sensors.

In February 2024, LK Metrology introduced a new high-accuracy coordinate measuring machine (CMM), the Altera C HA, designed for manufacturers requiring precise component inspection at an affordable cost. Offered in five sizes, the Altera C HA boasts superior accuracy and repeatability, making it a suitable alternative to expensive ultra-high-accuracy CMMs.

In April 2023, Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division launched the next generation of Leitz PMM-C CMMs, known for their ultra-high accuracy. These new models offer a modular design for customization, potentially faster measurements with a 20% throughput increase, and improved features for operator safety and energy efficiency.

In May 2022, Mitutoyo America Corporation unveiled an enhanced version of their MiSTAR 555 CMM, the MiSTAR 555, with the PH20 5-axis probe system. This upgrade boasts improved measuring capabilities, expanded access to features, and a significant throughput increase. The MiSTAR 555 with PH20 system surpasses conventional CMMs through its open architecture, wide temperature accuracy range, environment-resistant scale, and space-saving design.

Key Coordinate Measuring Machine Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the coordinate measuring machine market.

These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Carl Zeiss AG

COORD 3 S.R.L.

Creaform 3D

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Keyence Corporation

Micro Vu Corporation

Mitutoyo Corporation

Nikon Metrology NV

Perceptron, Inc.

Qingdao Leader Metrology Instruments Co.

Renishaw plc

Tokyo Seimitsu Co., Ltd.

Wenzel Group

Werth Messtechnik GmbH

Conclusion:

The global coordinate measuring machine (CMM) market is on a robust growth trajectory, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for precision manufacturing, and the adoption of Industry 4.0 practices. While challenges such as high costs and operational complexity persist, emerging opportunities in additive manufacturing, miniaturization, and smart automation are reshaping the landscape. With leading players continuously innovating and expanding their product portfolios, the CMM market is poised for significant transformation and expansion through 2030, especially in high-growth regions and precision-driven sectors.