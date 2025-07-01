U.S. Wound Care Centers Market 2030: The Economic Burden of Chronic Wounds

The U.S. wound care centers market was valued at USD 13.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 20.2 billion by 2030. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.10% between 2023 and 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic non-healing wounds among the elderly and the rising demand for wound care services. According to an article by UpToDate, Inc., approximately 1 to 2 per 100,000 people in the U.S. suffer from chronic non-healing wounds. Additionally, the adoption of advanced technologies in wound care procedures and dressings is expected to further accelerate market expansion. Research published in Advances in Wound Care highlights that chronic wounds are most frequently observed in the geriatric population.

Open wounds affect around 3% of Americans over 65 years old. The U.S. government forecasts that the elderly population will surpass 77 million by 2060, indicating that chronic wounds will remain a significant health issue in this demographic. Chronic wounds are estimated to impact 2% of the U.S. population. The rise in diabetes cases and diabetic foot ulcers is anticipated to increase demand for effective wound care solutions, supporting industry growth. The University of California reports diabetes as the leading cause of nontraumatic lower extremity amputation in the U.S., with 14-24% of diabetic patients with foot ulcers undergoing amputation.

Moreover, the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas 2022 notes that there were 32,215,000 diabetes cases in the U.S. in 2021, projected to rise to 36,289,000 by 2045. To meet this growing demand, wound care centers are conducting awareness campaigns and integrating new technologies. For example, Mariners Hospital, part of Baptist Health South Florida, added hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) to its services in November 2019. Such initiatives are expected to boost demand by enhancing awareness and enabling faster, more precise treatment through advanced technology adoption.

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. Wound Care Centers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

The Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 31.15% in 2022 and is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. Growing awareness of HBOT’s effectiveness in treating chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, is a major growth driver.

Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size in 2022: USD 13.8 billion

Projected Market Size in 2030: USD 20.2 billion

CAGR (2023-2030): 5.10%

Key Players & Market Dynamics:

The wound care market is highly competitive, with major players operating multiple centers across the country. For example, EmergeOrtho runs about 47 centers, Baptist Health South Florida has three, and Tower Wound Care Center operates six. These companies focus on expanding their geographic reach to improve service availability. In February 2020, Healogics, Inc., in collaboration with the University of Southern California (USC), developed a predictive model to identify wounds likely to heal within 12 weeks. Some leading organizations in this market include:

Healogics, Inc.

Tower Wound Care Center

Wound Care Center NYC

SNF Wound Care

Wound Institute of America

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital

EmergeOrtho

Clarion Hospital

North Shore Health and Hyperbarics

Baptist Health South Florida

Natchitoches Regional Medical Center

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion:

The U.S. wound care centers market is on a steady growth trajectory driven by the increasing elderly population, rising incidence of chronic wounds, and growing diabetes prevalence. Technological advancements, particularly in hyperbaric oxygen therapy and wound healing predictive models, are enhancing treatment outcomes and awareness, further fueling demand. With a competitive landscape of well-established players expanding their reach and services, the market is well-positioned to achieve significant growth, reaching USD 20.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.10%.