Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in 3D Printing Photopolymer Market

Over the past decade, technologies within the 3D printing photopolymer market have evolved to become increasingly divergent, shifting from conventional stereolithography (SLA) to more advanced Digital Light Processing (DLP) and PolyJet technologies. Such changes indicate a growing demand for faster production speeds, higher resolution, and more versatile material properties in photopolymer 3D printing.

Stratasys, 3D Systems, Evonik, Formlabs, Envision TEC, DSM Somos are among the major technology providers in the 3D printing photopolymer market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in 3D printing photopolymer market and has now published a comprehensive research report titled “Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global 3D Printing Photopolymer Market 2024-2030”. This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the 3D printing photopolymer technology market.

The study includes trends and forecast for the technology trends in the 3D printing photopolymer market various segmentations as below:

3D Printing Photopolymer Market Trend and Forecast by Technology [Value from 2019 to 2031]:

  • Digital Light Processing
  • Polyjet
  • Stereolithography (SLA)

3D Printing Photopolymer Market Trend and Forecast by End Use Industry [Value from 2019 to 2031]:

  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Automotive

3D Printing Photopolymer Market by Region [Value from 2019 to 2031]:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the 3D Printing Photopolymer Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

Lucintel, the premier global management consulting and market research firm, creates winning strategies for growth.

