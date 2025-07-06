Introducing Jung Pumpen Submersible Pumps at Pump Technical Services Ltd in Kent

Kent, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Pump Technical Services Ltd is proud to offer the full range of Jung Pumpen submersible pumps, providing customers across the UK with reliable, high-quality pumping solutions. Located in Kent and reachable at 01322 357080, Pump Technical Services Ltd supplies expertly engineered pumps designed for residential, commercial, and industrial wastewater management.

A Legacy of Innovation and Reliability

Founded in 1924 by Heinrich Christian Jung, Jung Pumpen began as a small workshop crafting slurry pumps for German farms. In 1954, Jung revolutionized the industry by creating the world’s first submersible pump. Since then, the company has maintained a legacy of innovation with products like the U3 pump series, originally developed in the 1970s and recently updated to its seventh generation in 2022.

All Jung Pumpen products are proudly manufactured in Germany, reflecting a commitment to precision engineering and durability. With over 365 employees worldwide, Jung Pumpen continues to set industry standards for performance and quality in drainage, plumbing, and sanitation applications.

Comprehensive Range of Jung Pumpen pumps Products

Pump Technical Services Ltd offers a broad selection of Jung Pumpen products, including submersible pumps, lifting stations, sewage pumping stations, and control units. Popular models such as the U3K, U3K Spezial, Trashmaster, Foulmaster, and Plancofix pumps are available for a wide range of applications.

The U3K series is ideal for domestic and light commercial wastewater disposal, while the U3K Spezial is engineered for tougher conditions, featuring enhanced resistance to abrasive materials and chemicals. The Trashmaster model handles solids and debris efficiently, and the Foulmaster is suited for foul water pumping needs. Compact options like the Plancofix are perfect for installations in limited spaces.

These pumps are designed to manage wastewater and drainage in environments ranging from residential basements to commercial and industrial facilities, offering dependable performance and quiet operation.

Expert Supply and Support from Pump Technical Services Ltd

As the sole UK supplier of Jung Pumpen products, Pump Technical Services Ltd maintains the largest stock of pumps, accessories, control panels, pipework, valves, and spare parts at its main Kent warehouse. Customers benefit from next-day delivery on orders placed before 3:30 pm.

With a team of engineers specially trained in Jung Pumpen technology, Pump Technical Services Ltd provides expert advice on product selection, installation, and maintenance. Their knowledge ensures clients receive tailored solutions that meet their specific pumping requirements.

Maintenance, Servicing, and Emergency Repairs

Regular maintenance is essential to extend the life and efficiency of submersible pumps. Pump Technical Services Ltd offers on-site inspections and servicing to detect wear, clean components, and ensure pumps operate at peak performance.

In addition, the company provides fast and reliable emergency repair services. If a pump breaks down, skilled engineers quickly identify and fix the problem, minimizing downtime and safeguarding clients’ operations.

Why Choose Pump Technical Services Ltd?

With decades of specialised experience in Jung Pumpen products, Pump Technical Services Ltd is uniquely positioned to support UK customers. Their vast inventory, trained engineering team, and nationwide delivery network make them the go-to provider for all Jung Pumpen pumping needs.

For expert advice and fast supply of Jung Pumpen submersible pumps, contact Pump Technical Services Ltd at 01322 357080 today.