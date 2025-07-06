W. E. Roberts Ltd Strengthens Its Position as a Leading Supplier of Cardboard and Corrugated Boxes Across Kent and London

Gravesham, Kent, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — W. E. Roberts Ltd, a long-standing leader in the corrugated packaging industry, continues to meet the growing demand for cardboard and corrugated boxes across Kent and London. Based in Gravesham on the historic River Thames, the company has proudly served the South East for over 60 years. To speak with the team directly, call 01474 532111.

Over 60 Years of Packaging Heritage in Kent

Established in 1958 by William Edward Roberts and his son Alan, W. E. Roberts Ltd has grown into one of the UK’s largest independent manufacturers of corrugated board and packaging. Now a third-generation family-owned business, the company combines traditional values with forward-thinking innovation, ensuring long-term relationships with clients who value reliability and adaptability.

Custom Corrugated Solutions for Every Industry

In-House Manufacturing and Design Capabilities

With a fully integrated facility in Kent, W. E. Roberts controls every stage of the packaging process. The on-site corrugator and high-speed conversion machines allow for quick turnarounds and precise manufacturing. From standard transit cases to bespoke shelf-ready designs, the company engineers packaging to suit each client’s exact needs.

Custom Printing for Brand Identity

W. E. Roberts offers professional packaging that does more than just protect products—it showcases them. With flexographic printing in up to three colours, packaging can include brand logos, usage instructions, or compliance messaging. Within the group, digital and lithographic options are also available to accommodate wider requirements.

Sustainable by Design

Valpak Compliance and Waste Recycling

A member of Valpak since 2000, W. E. Roberts meets all current packaging waste regulations. The company recycles 100% of production waste, along with baled office material, contributing to a responsible waste management cycle.

Energy-Efficient Practices

A twelve-month energy project is underway to upgrade to low-energy boilers, reducing waste and emissions. Additionally, all transport fleet vehicles are transitioning to AdBlue-compatible engines for cleaner operations.

Environmentally Friendly Materials

The company actively promotes the use of recycled and recyclable papers. Kraft paper sourced for food packaging comes from responsibly managed forests and remains fully recyclable. The team guides clients in choosing environmentally sound alternatives without compromising performance.

Serving Kent, London and the Southeast

Dedicated to Local Supply and Distribution

W. E. Roberts delivers throughout Kent, London, Essex, Sussex, and Surrey using its own transport fleet. Real-time logistics systems enable timely deliveries and better forecasting for clients across multiple industries.

Stock Control and Flexible Ordering

Tailored stock management ensures regular orders are met—even when demand fluctuates. Packaging coordinators monitor supply levels to ensure consistency and avoid unnecessary overstocking.

A Trusted Name in Packaging Quality

Industry Accreditation and Internal Standards

W. E. Roberts holds ISO 9001 and BRCGS certifications. An internal audit system keeps product quality uniform, while also supporting compliance with industry-specific requirements.

Focused Customer Support

With a team of experienced advisors and coordinators, W. E. Roberts delivers custom solutions that align with operational goals and environmental priorities. Their knowledge and support help businesses grow with packaging they can rely on, including Cardboard Boxes Kent and Corrugated boxes London designed for durability, sustainability, and performance.