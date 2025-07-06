Alma Products Limited Leads the Way in Plastic Extrusion and Thermoforming Innovation in Haydock

Haydock, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR 6Network/ — Alma Products Limited, a long-established specialist in plastic packaging solutions, continues to set the standard for excellence in sheet extrusion, thermoforming, and dry off-set printing. Located in Haydock and operating for over 40 years, Alma Products delivers integrated manufacturing services that meet the highest standards of quality, precision, and sustainability.

Delivering Specialist Plastic Solutions for Over 40 Years

Alma Products has grown into one of the UK’s leading names in plastic extrusion

Manufacturing. With deep expertise and a commitment to engineering performance, the company serves a wide range of sectors, particularly the food and beverage industry. By offering extrusion, thermoforming, and dry off-set container printing under one roof, Alma ensures consistent results and streamlined service for every project.

Precision Sheet Extrusion: Built for Performance and Consistency

The foundation of Alma’s offering is sheet extrusion – a process that transforms raw plastic into continuous, customisable sheets. These sheets are available in various sizes, thicknesses, and finishes to suit client-specific applications. By operating computer-controlled extrusion lines, Alma maintains excellent dimensional accuracy and material performance. The in-house approach also ensures immediate availability for downstream thermoforming.

Thermoforming: Custom-Formed Packaging for Food and Beverage

Once the plastic sheets are created, Alma’s thermoforming division shapes them into functional packaging such as containers, trays, and lids. Thermoforming allows for durable, hygienic packaging tailored to the demands of food-grade use. With complete control over forming, the company achieves reliable structure and finish, reducing lead times and increasing flexibility in order quantities.

Seamless Branding Through Dry Off-Set Printing

To help brands make a strong visual impact, Alma offers dry off-set printing services directly onto thermoformed containers. This method provides crisp, full-colour graphics without requiring separate labels. Ideal for high-volume production, dry off-set printing ensures consistency and speed while enhancing shelf appeal through professional design integration.

Sustainability in Every Step of the Process

Alma Products prioritises environmental responsibility in all aspects of its manufacturing. Recyclable plastic materials are used wherever feasible, and any leftover material from extrusion or forming is efficiently reused. The company actively invests in process improvements that reduce waste, energy usage, and its overall environmental footprint.

Your Partner in Packaging Excellence

By offering extrusion, forming, and printing all in-house, Alma Products provides a unique advantage: total production control from start to finish. This all-in-one approach places them among the leading Plastic Extrusion Manufacturers in the UK. Their thermoforming capabilities also position them as experts in Thermoforming Plastic, delivering higher quality, improved efficiency, and tailored support for each client’s packaging needs. Whether you’re launching a new product line or upgrading your current packaging, Alma’s expertise ensures performance that delivers.

To learn more or start a project, contact Alma Products Limited in Haydock at 01928 246960.