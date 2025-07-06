Falkon SMS Unveils Seamless SMS Integration With Microsoft Teams

Katy, TX, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Falkon SMS, a top-tier provider of business texting solutions, today announced the launch of its new Microsoft Teams integration that enables users to send and receive SMS and MMS directly from their Teams interface. Designed for businesses of all sizes, this integration eliminates the need for separate texting apps or phone numbers—helping teams communicate efficiently, stay compliant, and keep workflows unified.

Key Benefits & Features:

One Number for Voice & Text: Continue using your existing Teams phone number for both calls and SMS/MMS—no extra line required.

Hassle‑Free Setup: Quick and intuitive installation via the Falkon SMS Teams app.

Business-Ready Texting Tools: Schedule messages, broadcast group texts, utilize a shared inbox, deploy auto‑replies, apply message templates, send appointment reminders, and enrich conversations with MMS.

Integrated Team Collaboration: Keep all communications—internal chat, voice, and external SMS—in one centralized Teams platform, enhancing visibility and productivity.

Designed for Compliance & Scale:

Falkon SMS handles 10DLC registration and compliance for U.S. landline texting, ensuring reliable message delivery. The platform supports both ported and new VoIP numbers, making it easy to scale SMS capabilities across the organization.

Why It Matters:

Modern businesses rely on fast, reliable, and trackable communication. While Microsoft Teams supports basic SMS, it lacks key features like automation, rich media, bulk messaging, and compliance tools. Falkon SMS fills this gap by offering Teams SMS capabilities that transform Microsoft Teams into a unified communications hub with advanced SMS superpowers.

Availability & Pricing:

The Teams integration is available now. Plans start at $24.99 per user/month, featuring unlimited calling and SMS/MMS support. A free trial is offered for new users to explore features in real scenarios.

About Falkon SMS:

Falkon SMS is a communication platform that empowers businesses to engage customers via voice, SMS, and MMS—all from existing landlines or VoIP numbers. With tools like scheduling, automation, templates, and compliance support, Falkon helps organizations streamline communication, drive engagement, and improve operational efficiency.

For more Information: Falkon SMS

Click for Demo