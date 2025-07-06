Crownline Launches I-Fryer CL-113: A Smarter, Healthier Way to Cook

Dubai, UAE, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — Crownline, a leading home appliance brand in the Middle East, proudly introduces its latest innovation in healthy cooking with the Crownline I-Fryer CL-113. Designed for modern kitchens and mindful lifestyles, the CL-113 combines style, efficiency, and functionality, making it the perfect solution for guilt-free indulgence.

With growing demand for low-oil and oil-free cooking, the Crownline I-Fryer CL-113 is engineered to deliver deliciously crisp meals using up to 85% less fat than traditional frying methods. This air fryer offers versatility without compromise, from crispy fries to tender chicken and even baked treats.

Key Features of the Crownline I-Fryer CL-113:

High-speed air circulation technology for fast, even cooking

4.5-litre non-stick basket ideal for family-sized meals

Adjustable temperature control up to 200°C

60-minute timer with auto shut-off function

Sleek digital display with one-touch cooking presets

Cool-touch handle and safety lock for safe operation

“We’re excited to offer a smart, stylish, and health-conscious solution for UAE households,” said the Crownline PR team. “The I-Fryer CL-113 is perfect for families looking to enjoy their favourite foods without the excess oil and hassle.”

This appliance is part of Crownline’s commitment to innovative, eco-friendly products that make everyday life easier and healthier.

This air fryer is now available across leading electronics retailers in the UAE and online at https://www.crownline.ae/.

About the Company:

Crownline focuses on buyers’ delight by selling a wide range of quality products, i.e., electric kettles, ice makers, infrared cookers, food processors, sandwich makers, and many more. These products are value-for-money and strive to satisfy customers’ expectations through solid after-sales service backup support.

Company Name: Crownline

Address: 17th Building, Marakech St 17th – Umm Ramool- Dubai, UAE – PO Box 284

Phone: +971 4 34 17 152, +971553005992

Email: info@crownline.ae