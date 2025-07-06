HIDS DIRECT Launches New Online Tool to Help Drivers Find the Right Headlight Bulbs – Fast

Salford, UK, 2025-07-06 — /EPR Network/ — HIDS DIRECT, a leading supplier of car lighting products, has launched a free online vehicle bulb compatibility tool to help UK drivers quickly and accurately find the correct headlight, fog light, or DRL bulb for their vehicle.

Designed to eliminate the guesswork that often comes with bulb replacements, the tool lets customers enter their make, model, and year to instantly view compatible products. It’s already helping reduce the number of incorrect orders and fitment returns – saving drivers time, money, and frustration.

“A wrong headlamp bulb can cost more than just money – it can cost safety,” said a HIDS DIRECT spokesperson. “Our new tool is simple to use and takes out the stress of searching. Whether you drive a Ford Fiesta or a BMW X5, we’ve made it easy to find the right fit.”

The launch supports HIDS DIRECT’s wider mission to make automotive lighting upgrades accessible to everyday drivers, not just car experts.

The company plans to roll out additional features later this year, including live chat bulb support and WhatsApp compatibility for on-the-go advice.

Try the new tool at: https://www.hids-direct.co.uk/pages/vehicle-bulb-lookup

About HIDS DIRECT

HIDS DIRECT is a trusted UK supplier of OEM vehicle lighting modules, diagnostic tools, and HID/LED solutions. With a strong focus on BMW, Audi, VW, and Land Rover components, the company supports DIY drivers and independent garages with premium-quality parts and expert advice.

Contact:

Email Id: info@hids-direct.com

Website: https://www.hids-direct.co.uk/