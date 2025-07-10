Vitrectomy Devices Market 2030: Addressing Macular Hole Challenges

Vitrectomy Devices Market Overview

The global vitrectomy devices market was valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.87 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of retinal diseases and their underlying causes.

Diabetes continues to significantly impact eye health by damaging retinal blood vessels, leading to vision impairment. The growing number of newly diagnosed diabetes cases is anticipated to further support market growth in the coming years.

Vitrectomy devices are critical tools in ocular surgery, used by surgeons to remove the vitreous gel during procedures that treat conditions such as retinal detachment, macular holes, and diabetic retinopathy. The availability of compact and portable devices that enhance ease of use is contributing to increased demand across healthcare settings.

Key Market Trends and Insights

By Product: The vitrectomy packs segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030. The rising use of these packs in a range of surgical procedures, such as vitreous removal, epiretinal membrane removal, retinal surgeries, and posterior vitreous detachment, is fueling this growth.

By Application: The retinal detachment segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Retinal detachment, often associated with high myopia, can result in permanent vision loss, thereby increasing the number of vitrectomy procedures being performed.

By End Use: The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) segment is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate of 5.8%. The rising incidence of eye disorders and a growing preference for ambulatory procedures by both patients and healthcare providers are driving this trend.

Market Size and Forecast Summary

2023 Market Size : USD 1.28 Billion

: USD 1.28 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 1.87 Billion

: USD 1.87 Billion CAGR (2024–2030) : 5.3%

: 5.3% Largest Regional Market (2023) : North America

: North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Vitrectomy Devices Company Insights

Several leading companies are shaping the vitrectomy devices market through innovation, partnerships, and product development:

Bausch + Lomb offers a wide range of eye care products and technologies, including the Vitesse hypersonic vitrectomy system, which features advanced capabilities for vitreous removal.

Alcon Inc. is a global leader in the eye care space, known for its CONSTELLATION vision system, and operates across both the surgical and vision care markets in multiple countries.

To maintain competitiveness and meet growing demand, companies are focusing on R&D investments, forming strategic collaborations, and launching innovative solutions.

Key Companies in the Vitrectomy Devices Market

These companies hold significant market share and influence industry dynamics:

Alcon Inc.

Bausch + Lomb.

BVI

NIDEK CO., LTD.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Blink Medical

Topcon Corporation

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

HOYA Medical Singapore Pte. Ltd

Conclusion

The vitrectomy devices market is poised for steady growth, driven by the rising incidence of retinal disorders and chronic conditions like diabetes that impact eye health. Technological advancements in surgical tools, particularly more compact and user-friendly devices, are further enhancing the efficiency and accessibility of vitrectomy procedures. With strong contributions from leading industry players and increasing adoption of outpatient surgical care, the market is expected to show consistent performance, particularly in fast-growing regions like Asia Pacific.