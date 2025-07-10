DNA & RNA Banking Services Market Stimulated by Academic Research

The global DNA & RNA banking services market was valued at USD 7.53 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 10.92 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases, which in turn boosts the demand for storing genetic material.

As genetic testing becomes more widely used for the diagnosis and treatment of various medical conditions, the need for secure long-term storage of DNA and RNA has increased. This rising awareness is fueling the adoption of DNA & RNA banking services, as individuals and institutions look to preserve genetic material for future healthcare needs.

Advancements in genomic technologies, such as CRISPR gene-editing and next-generation sequencing (NGS), have significantly deepened our understanding of genetic information. These innovations are increasing the demand for high-quality genetic sample storage to support ongoing research and the development of advanced therapies. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on personalized medicine—tailoring treatments to an individual’s genetic makeup—is creating further momentum for the expansion of genetic biobanking services.

Key Market Insights:

By Region:

North America led the DNA & RNA banking services market in 2023, accounting for 38.9% of the revenue share. The region continues to integrate genetic testing into clinical workflows to enable personalized treatment plans, improve patient outcomes, and predict disease risks.

By Service:

The storage service segment dominated the market in 2023, capturing 37.3% of the share. The growing complexity and volume of genetic data—driven by advancements in personalized medicine—highlight the need for reliable, long-term storage solutions.

By Specimen Type:

Blood specimens accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and rare genetic disorders increasingly rely on genetic testing for diagnosis, treatment planning, and ongoing management, fueling the demand for blood-based sample storage.

By Application:

Drug discovery and clinical research held the largest market share in 2023. The expanding adoption of precision medicine and the integration of genomic data into clinical research are increasing the need for well-preserved, high-quality genetic samples.

By End-use:

The academic research segment led the market in 2023. Ongoing investments from government agencies, private foundations, and international organizations are accelerating genomic research efforts aimed at uncovering disease mechanisms and developing innovative treatments.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 7.53 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 10.92 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 5.5%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The DNA & RNA banking services market is highly competitive, with leading companies like EasyDNA, DNA Genotek Inc., and GoodCell, and Infinity Biologix striving for market leadership. These organizations are strategically focused on expanding their customer base through various initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships with other key industry players.

EasyDNA provides a comprehensive suite of DNA and RNA banking services to individuals, researchers, and organizations. Their offerings encompass the secure storage and preservation of genetic material, catering to diverse needs such as future genetic testing, scientific research, and potential medical treatments. EasyDNA ensures the integrity and viability of these valuable genetic samples through reliable, long-term storage facilities.

DNA Genotek Inc. delivers a broad spectrum of solutions for the collection, stabilization, and storage of genetic material. They serve a wide array of sectors, including healthcare, research, and consumer genomics. A key highlight of DNA Genotek’s portfolio is their innovative saliva-based collection kits, which consistently yield high-quality DNA and RNA samples suitable for long-term preservation and subsequent advanced analysis.

Key Players

23andMe, Inc.

GoodCell

ProteoGenex

US Biolab Corporation, Inc.

Infinity Biologix

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

deCODE genetics

Brooks Life Sciences

LGC Biosearch Technologies

PreventionGenetics

Conclusion

The DNA & RNA banking services market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases, coupled with advancements in genomics and personalized medicine. Storage services and blood specimens represent key segments within this market. While North America currently holds the largest share, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to demonstrate the fastest growth. This expansion is further fueled by the development of biobanking infrastructure and continuous technological innovations in sample preservation and data management.