Bermuda Endorses RPost’s Registered Email Ahead of Local Business Launch

Bermuda approves RPost's Registered Email as legally valid, paving way for Bermuda Post Office to offer RMail services to local businesses.

Posted on 2025-07-13 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-13 — /EPR Network/ — The government of Bermuda has formally recognized the legal validity of RPost’s Registered Email messages, confirming that they meet the standards set forth in the island’s Electronic Transactions Act of 1999. According to the attorney-general’s office, these digital communications are legally equivalent to certified or registered paper mail, providing court-admissible proof of delivery, content, and timestamp—making them suitable for a range of official and contractual uses. The legal opinion also affirms that RPost’s mouse-scripted e-signatures are binding in contracts.

This recognition comes just as the Bermuda Post Office prepares to roll out RPost’s web-based RMail platform to local businesses. The new RMail widget integrates seamlessly with all email platforms, allowing users to enhance their existing email accounts without needing to create new ones. RPost CEO Zafar Khan emphasized that users value simplicity and familiarity, noting that the service allows secure, verifiable communications without altering user habits. He added, “If it is important, people will ‘Compose R-Mail’ rather than ‘Compose Email.’”

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/epostalnews-bermuda-declares-rpost-e-mail-legal-bermuda-post-launches-rmail

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution