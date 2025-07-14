U.S. Machine Vision Market 2030: Applications in Food and Beverage

U.S. Machine Vision Market Overview

The U.S. machine vision market was valued at USD 2.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing need for automation and quality control across various industries, as well as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, which significantly enhance the precision and efficiency of machine vision (MV) systems.

Sectoral Insights

The automotive industry is one of the leading segments within the U.S. machine vision market. These systems are utilized to inspect and assess automotive components for quality, including welding defects, assembly compliance, and dimensional accuracy. The use of industrial cameras and sensors helps improve production standards, thereby promoting market expansion.

Additionally, the electronics and semiconductor industry plays a pivotal role in market growth. Machine vision systems support tasks such as verifying dimensions, alignment, and component orientation, which helps minimize defects and standardize product quality. In the printing industry, the implementation of MV systems has enabled automated inspection of printed electronics such as RFID circuitry and flexible circuit patterns, significantly reducing the dependence on manual labor and further supporting market growth.

Key Market Trends and Insights

In 2023, the hardware segment held over 60% of the market share and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The market is segmented by offering into hardware, software, and services.

By product type, PC-based systems accounted for over 54% revenue share in 2023, and are projected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 11% through 2030, maintaining their market lead.

Based on end-use industries, the market includes segments such as automotive, pharmaceuticals & chemicals, electronics & semiconductors, pulp & paper, printing & labeling, food & beverage (packaging and bottling), glass & metal, postal & logistics, and others.

In terms of application, quality assurance & inspection dominated with a 48.39% market share in 2023, and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2030.

Market Size Summary

2023 Market Value : USD 2.6 Billion

: USD 2.6 Billion 2030 Projected Value : USD 5.4 Billion

: USD 5.4 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 11.7%

Leading U.S. Machine Vision Companies

Several prominent players shape the U.S. machine vision landscape:

Cognex Corporation : In May 2023, launched the Advantage 182 system targeting the life sciences sector, combining vision, barcode reading, and edge learning for complex tasks.

: In May 2023, launched the Advantage 182 system targeting the life sciences sector, combining vision, barcode reading, and edge learning for complex tasks. SICK AG : Introduced the multiScan136 in June 2023, which utilizes time-of-flight technology for 3D environmental mapping, suitable for mobile robotics in logistics and manufacturing.

: Introduced the multiScan136 in June 2023, which utilizes time-of-flight technology for 3D environmental mapping, suitable for mobile robotics in logistics and manufacturing. USS Vision LLC : Based in Livonia, MI, known for delivering cutting-edge vision technology across industries.

: Based in Livonia, MI, known for delivering cutting-edge vision technology across industries. Teledyne FLIR LLC: A subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies, it specializes in thermal imaging cameras and advanced sensing technologies.

Other major industry participants include:

Keyence Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Basler AG

OMRON Corporation

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

LMI Technologies, Inc.

Conclusion

The U.S. machine vision market is experiencing robust growth, fueled by increasing automation demands, technological advancements, and the push for enhanced product quality across key industries. With major contributions from sectors like automotive, electronics, and printing, and support from innovative market players, the industry is set to expand significantly through 2030. As machine vision continues to evolve with AI and machine learning integration, it is poised to become an indispensable tool for industrial efficiency and quality assurance in the years ahead.