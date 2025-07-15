Lucintel Forecasts Global Glass Fiber Textile Market to Reach $9.0 million by 2031

CITY, Country, 2025-07-15 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to the recent study the glass fiber textile market is projected to reach an estimated $9.0 million by 2031 from $6.3 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2031. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for durable, lightweight, non-corrosive components, continuous demand in Chinese and Indian markets.



Browse 85 figures / charts and 58 tables in this 176 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in glass fiber textile market by application (transportation, marine, wind energy, aerospace & defense, pipe and tank, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others), product form (woven roving, non-crimp, woven yarn, CFM/CSM), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that wind energy application will remain the largest application. Aerospace & defense is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Woven yarn will remain the largest segment by value over the forecasted period due to growth in electrical and electronic industry. Non-Crimp is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Download sample by clicking on glass fiber textile market

APAC is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume due to growth in applications, such as electrical & electronics and wind energy and also it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

SAERTEX Group, Owens Corning, Jushi Group Co. Ltd, Xinyang Technology Group, Tianhe Resin Company Ltd are the major suppliers in the glass fiber textile market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com To get access of more than 1000 reports at fraction of cost visit Lucintel’s Analytics Dashboard.

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. +1-972-636-5056

Explore Our Latest Publications

Online Apparel Market

Racing Apparel Market

Solution Mining Market

Sportswear Market

Submarine-Launched Missile Market

Epoxy Curing Agent In The Global Paint and Coatings Market