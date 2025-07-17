Monitoring Tools Market Accelerates with Surge in Remote Infrastructure Needs

The global monitoring tools market size was estimated at USD 26.05 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 96.85 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2023 to 2030. Monitoring tools refer to software applications developed to oversee and evaluate the operational status, performance, and availability of various components within IT infrastructure.

These tools offer comprehensive functionalities, including network monitoring, server management, application performance monitoring (APM), cloud system tracking, log evaluation, security monitoring, and capacity planning. By providing real-time insights into metrics such as CPU usage, network traffic, and system response times, these tools support early problem detection, troubleshooting, and overall performance optimization.

As rapidly growing economies in developing regions continue to experience significant economic and technological advancement, businesses are increasingly adopting digital technologies to optimize operations and improve productivity. This digital shift has resulted in rising demand for robust monitoring tools that ensure the stability and performance of digital infrastructures. Many enterprises in these regions are at the early stages of digital transformation, moving away from traditional processes to more sophisticated digital environments, thus emphasizing the necessity of effective monitoring solutions.

In addition, the unique regulatory and market dynamics of developing regions require adaptable monitoring tools that can address localized challenges. Vendors offering customized, region-specific solutions are likely to gain a competitive advantage. These untapped markets present significant growth opportunities for monitoring tool providers seeking to expand their presence and drive revenue by catering to emerging customer segments.

Order a free sample PDF of the Monitoring Tools Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market in 2022, accounting for over 37% of global revenue.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

By component, the software segment led in 2022, capturing more than 76% of the global revenue share.

By deployment, the on-premises segment accounted for over 59% of the global revenue in 2022.

By type, the security monitoring tools segment held the largest share at over 37% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 26.05 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 96.85 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 18.0%

North America: Largest market in 2022

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the monitoring tools market continue to invest in product innovation, strategic expansions, and partnerships to strengthen their market position. Notably, in February 2023, Tech Mahindra Limited launched SANDSTORM, a next-generation tool designed to enhance customer experience by offering real-time insights into device performance. This solution enables service providers to remotely monitor various connected devices, from smartphones and tablets to VR headsets and connected vehicles.

Prominent players in the global monitoring tools market include:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dynatrace, Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.

New Relic, Inc.

Riverbed Technology LLC

Splunk Inc.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global monitoring tools market is witnessing significant momentum due to widespread digital transformation across both developed and emerging markets. The growing need for real-time performance insights, system reliability, and security has elevated the role of advanced monitoring tools. With regions like Asia Pacific driving fast-paced adoption, and technological advancements leading to more tailored, robust solutions, the market is poised for sustained growth and innovation over the forecast period.