Glitters and Grace Expands Luxury Interactive Party Experiences Across Chicagoland

Chicago, IL, 2026-01-08 — /EPR Network/ — Glitters and Grace, a Chicago-based experiential party brand offering luxury perfume bars, bath bars, and interactive celebration experiences, announced expanded service areas across Chicago, the suburbs, and Northwest Indiana. The company continues to elevate intimate events with hands-on, beautifully styled experiences for bridal showers, baby showers, Sweet 16 parties, bachelorette events, and milestone birthdays.

Founded by New Lenox resident Cheryl Gleason, Glitters and Grace blends warm hospitality with curated, editorial-level design. Gleason’s south suburban roots shape the brand’s commitment to serving families throughout the region.

“Small gatherings deserve the same level of beauty and intention as a full wedding day,” said founder Cheryl Gleason. “Our goal is to create interactive moments that feel personal, elevated, and unforgettable.”

Glitters and Grace has become a go-to choice for hosts seeking a unique alternative to traditional party entertainment, with a focus on inclusivity, thoughtful design, and warm, guided hosting. Book today at https://glittersandgrace.com/book-mobile-perfume-bar/

About Glitters and Grace:

Glitters and Grace is a Chicago‐based luxury experiential party brand specializing in interactive perfume bars, bath bars, candy carts, and milestone celebration experiences. Founded by New Lenox resident Cheryl Gleason, the company blends editorial‐level styling with warm, guided hosting to elevate bridal showers, baby showers, Sweet 13 parties, bachelorette events, and intimate gatherings across Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. Each experience is thoughtfully curated, beautifully presented, and designed to create meaningful, hands‐on moments guests remember long after the celebration ends.

Media Contact:

Cheryl Gleason, Founder | Perfumer

Glitters and Grace Signature Mobile Parties

perfume@glittersandgrace.com

https://glittersandgrace.com