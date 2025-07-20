PALS Learning Center Piscataway Offers Free 6-Week Summer Program for Grades 1–8

Piscataway, NJ, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — PALS Learning Center Piscataway has officially kicked off its complimentary 6-week summer enrichment program on July 7. Aimed at students in Grades 1 through 8, this initiative focuses on strengthening reading and math skills during the summer months. The program is designed to minimize loss of learning over the break while helping students grow academically and gain confidence in a fun, interactive setting.

Currently underway at the Piscataway location, the program features small-group sessions and individualized attention. While the program is already in progress, families can still reach out to learn about current openings and future enrollment opportunities.

“Our goal was to create a summer experience that’s both enriching and enjoyable,” said the team at PALS Learning Center, Piscataway. “Students aren’t just brushing up on what they already know—they’re diving into new ideas, solving math challenges, and discovering a true passion for reading.”

Key Program Features

Adventure Readers Club & Math Mysteries Unraveled

Interactive sessions built to keep students engaged through creative reading adventures and problem-solving activities—perfect for combating summer learning slide.

Supportive Learning Environment

Experienced educators guide students in a welcoming, community-oriented atmosphere that encourages curiosity and builds self-esteem.

Hands-On Academic Activities

Whether it’s decoding tricky math puzzles or exploring new genres in literature, students are immersed in experiences that spark a deeper love for learning.

Why Join the PALS Summer Enrichment Program?

100% Free – Six weeks of structured academic support at no cost.

Builds Confidence – Encourages students to take initiative and explore subjects more deeply.

Flexible Schedule – Sessions are designed to work around busy family calendars.

Hybrid Learning – Attend in person or online to fit your needs.

Weekly Themes & Rewards – New activities and surprises each week to maintain momentum and engagement.

Academic Reinforcement – Helps children keep pace with or exceed grade-level standards in both reading and math.

Program Information

Dates: July 7 – August 15

Location: 1629 Stelton Rd, Piscataway, NJ

Grades: 1st through 8th

Subjects: Math & Reading

Cost: Free

Format: In-person and online sessions available

Interested families are encouraged to connect with PALS Learning Center to learn more or to check current availability.

Website: https://palspiscataway.com/summer-programs/

Phone: 732-777-7997

Email: palspiscataway@gmail.com

About the Company

PALS Learning Center Piscataway is a tutoring center that provides academic support for K-12 students in Piscataway, near Edison. The center has more than 15 years of experience in helping students improve their skills and knowledge in various subjects, such as math, reading, writing, science, and social studies. The center also offers test preparation, homework help, and summer programs. The center’s tutors are qualified and experienced educators who use personalized and advanced teaching techniques to cater to the individual needs and goals of each student.