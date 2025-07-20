Ohio Primary Care Launches Statewide Immunization Drive as Families Prepare for Back-to-School Season

With the school year fast approaching, Ohio Primary Care is expanding its vaccination and immunization services to protect communities and reduce preventable illness across the state.

Columbus, OH, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — As families across Ohio get ready for the new school year, Ohio Primary Care is launching a statewide immunization drive to help protect children, teens, and adults from preventable illnesses. The initiative will offer convenient access to vaccinations and immunizations just in time for back-to-school deadlines.

Designed to support families during one of the busiest times of year, the campaign emphasizes not only compliance with school vaccine requirements but also community-wide disease prevention. With updated services and expanded scheduling options, Ohio Primary Care is making it easier than ever for patients to stay up to date on their immunizations.

“We know how important it is for children and teens to return to school healthy, and for parents to feel confident their families are protected,” said a representative from Ohio Primary Care. “By expanding our immunization availability, we’re offering families a convenient, trusted source for preventive care.”

Ohio Primary Care’s immunization drive will include appointments and walk-in access for essential vaccines, including Tdap, MMR, Varicella, Hepatitis B, and more, with plans to introduce additional vaccinations as they become available throughout the year. While full availability is being phased in, staff are already preparing to accommodate high demand with extended clinic hours and weekend options at select primary care clinics in Columbus and regional locations.

The expansion comes as part of Ohio Primary Care’s broader commitment to preventive care Ohio families rely on year-round. In addition to vaccinations, the clinic system offers comprehensive primary care services, including routine physical exams, lab testing and screenings, chronic disease management, and family medicine for all age groups.

With multiple primary care doctors in Ohio and a patient-centered model focused on accessibility, Ohio Primary Care aims to reduce barriers to care, particularly for working families and underserved communities.

To streamline the process, patients can receive appointment reminders and view test results through Ohio Primary Care’s secure online platform. While walk-ins are welcome, families are encouraged to call ahead to confirm availability or ask about which vaccines their child may need based on school requirements.

The immunization drive is open to both new and existing patients across Ohio. With the first day of school quickly approaching, now is the time to get protected.

About Ohio Primary Care

Ohio Primary Care is a trusted healthcare provider offering comprehensive medical services across the state. With a focus on preventive care, chronic condition management, and personalized support, the organization serves families through its network of clinics and dedicated primary care doctors in Columbus and beyond. Ohio Primary Care is committed to helping Ohioans live healthier lives with accessible, quality care for all ages.

