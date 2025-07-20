A New Acoustic Version of “Untold Story” Brings Jazz Intimacy from Cremona to the World

Cremona, Italy, 2025-07-20 — /EPR Network/ — Years after the original release featured on the 2017 album Pale Blue Dot, Untold Story returns in a new acoustic version — an intimate and refined interpretation born from the renewed collaboration between Italian singer-songwriter Raffaella Piccirillo, born and raised in Cremona, and British guitarist and composer Kevin Rees, now based in Osaka, Japan.

This version highlights the essential nuances of the piece, delivering a profound and almost confessional atmosphere. The voice intertwines with delicate jazz guitar textures, forming a sincere and timeless musical dialogue. The lyrics act as an evocation, while the melody becomes its own narrative.

Raffaella Piccirillo, an independent artist from Cremona, has been cultivating an international music career as a singer, songwriter, and music producer. Her warm vocal tone and authentic style blend beautifully with Rees’ elegant and minimalistic approach, giving life to a piece that radiates truth and analog soul.

Kevin Rees, originally from the United Kingdom, is a multifaceted artist whose work spans progressive rock, solo classical guitar, ambient, orchestral, and more. In this entirely live-recorded production, the synergy between the two musicians is clear, driven by a desire to bring musical substance to the forefront — free from digital excess and rich in emotional depth.

Untold Story (Acoustic Version) is now available on all major streaming and digital download platforms.

A heartfelt project born in the artistic heart of Cremona and now reaching out to the world.

A song that connects distant places through a shared love for genuine, expressive music.

