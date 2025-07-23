Weather Information Technologies Market 2030: Insights from Asia Pacific

Global Weather Information Technologies Market Overview

The global weather information technologies market was valued at USD 13.51 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 24.35 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% between 2025 and 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by significant global climate change, the rising demand for accurate weather forecasts, and early warnings for events such as heat waves, storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, cloudbursts, and heavy rainfall. Additionally, increasing needs in agriculture and efficient emergency management are key factors fueling the market expansion.

Weather information technologies play an essential role in various global industries by aiding transportation and fleet management, power and energy supply, resource allocation, and strategic planning. In international trade, these technologies provide critical insights into weather conditions along transport routes across sea, air, rail, and road networks. This helps businesses avoid delays, reduce transportation costs, minimize waste, and maintain smooth operations.

In the aviation sector, weather information technologies are crucial for ensuring the safety and security of aircraft, passengers, and cargo. They deliver vital data, forecasts, early warnings, and alerts to ground operation teams regarding expected weather phenomena such as rainfall, temperature and dew points, fog, precipitation intensity, cloud cover, moisture levels, and predictive analytics. Such information enables continuous operations in favorable conditions and prompts necessary actions like delaying takeoffs or rerouting landings when adverse weather occurs.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global weather information technologies market with a 34.0% revenue share in 2024.

China was the largest contributor to the regional market revenue in 2024.

Monitoring devices led the market by component, accounting for 37.9% of revenue in 2024.

The weather monitoring and forecasting application segment held the largest share of the global market in 2024.

Medium-range weather forecasts dominated the global market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 13.51 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 24.35 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 10.6%

Largest Market in 2024: Asia Pacific

Key Companies in Weather Information Technologies

Prominent players operating in this sector include All Weather, Inc., Campbell Scientific, Inc., General Acoustics e.K., Lockheed Martin Corporation, PULSONIC, among others. These companies focus on updating portfolios, collaborating with governments, enhancing technology, and expanding capacities to stay competitive.

PULSONIC is a leading provider of automatic weather stations, offering solutions for meteorology, hydrology, equipment installation and maintenance, training, sensors, software, aeronautical displays, and dataloggers like the P4-100.

is a leading provider of automatic weather stations, offering solutions for meteorology, hydrology, equipment installation and maintenance, training, sensors, software, aeronautical displays, and dataloggers like the P4-100. Lockheed Martin Corporation, a significant player in defense and technology innovation, has contributed to various weather technology projects such as the GOES-R series satellites and is part of the GeoXO initiative, a collaboration between NOAA and NASA for geostationary extended observations.

Other Key Industry Players:

All Weather, Inc.

Campbell Scientific, Inc.

Columbia Weather Systems, Inc.

General Acoustics e.K.

Gill Instruments Limited

IBM

Met One Instruments Inc.

MORCOM International

Optical Scientific, Inc.

Skye Instruments Limited

The Weather Company LLC

Vaisala

Conclusion

The weather information technologies market is set to experience robust growth, fueled by the increasing urgency to address global climate challenges and the rising reliance on accurate weather data across multiple sectors. Asia Pacific’s dominance and China’s leading position reflect the region’s investment in advanced weather monitoring infrastructure. As technology continues to evolve, and demand for timely weather insights intensifies—particularly in transportation, agriculture, and emergency management—the market offers significant opportunities for innovation and expansion by key players worldwide.