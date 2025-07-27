Addlly AI Launches GEO AI Agents to Help Brands Dominate AI Search- Already Attracts Global Demand

Singapore, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — In response to surging demand for visibility across AI search platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Search, and Grok, Addlly AI has launched its new agentic suite with a GEO Audit AI Agent and a GEO AI Writing Agent: next-generation solutions built for enterprise marketers looking to future-proof their content strategy.

GEO Audit AI Agent analyzes existing content to assess visibility performance in LLMs, flagging outdated or unstructured assets, and recommending improvements based on real AI citation behavior.

GEO AI Writing Agent handles end-to-end content creation across blogs, product pages, landing pages, and socials, pre-optimized for AI search visibility.

Since launching just weeks ago, Addlly AI’s GEO Agents have gained rapid traction, with dozens of enterprise inquiries and early adoption across sectors including ecommerce, finance, and digital media. This early success signals a growing shift in how companies are adapting their content for AI-generated answers, not just traditional search rankings.

From SEO to GEO: Why AI Search Requires a New Strategy

Traditional SEO focuses on optimizing content for index-based search engines. But AI search engines don’t just crawl, they summarize. To show up in AI answers, brands need to adapt how their content is written, structured, and cited.

“There’s a clear market shift happening. Companies are realizing that ranking on Google is no longer enough. AI Overviews, ChatGPT, and Perplexity are now where users get their answers,” said Tina Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO of Addlly AI. “GEO is the missing piece, and our AI Agents were built to close that gap quickly and affordably.”

Clients who are early adopters of Addlly’s AI Agents have seen the following results:

Up to 50% reduction in content creation costs, with an early childhood learning centre saving up to $40,000 in a year

An average of 4x faster content turnaround across multiple languages and markets for an insurance firm and a global cosmetics brand

Increased brand visibility in AI-generated answers without manual optimization or guessing.

Enterprise-Ready, Built for Scale

Unlike generic AI writing tools, Addlly’s GEO Agents are trained on each brand’s tone, structure, and product data, making them enterprise-ready from day one.

No prompt engineering required: Agents plan, write, and publish content with minimal oversight

Multi-language support: Ideal for regional and global campaigns

Secure and scalable: Built for integration with existing CMS, CRM, and analytics tools

Audit-ready : Tracks performance across both Google rankings and AI-generated citations

This end-to-end system helps brands reduce content costs by up to 50%, while improving visibility in a space where traditional SEO strategies no longer guarantee attention.

Backed by early clients and industry partners such AWS, Nvidia and Microsoft, Addlly AI is now scaling access to its GEO platform for larger content teams and publishers.

Strong Momentum Across Teams and Markets

Since its soft launch in early July 2025, Addlly has onboarded multiple pilot clients, with overwhelming demo requests and ongoing rollouts for marketing teams across Southeast Asia, the US, and even Europe.

“What’s most exciting is how quickly teams are acting on this shift. GEO isn’t just a future trend. It’s already reshaping how brands show up. We built Addlly’s AI agents to make that transition simple, fast, and measurable, and the response so far proves that this need is both real and urgent,” adds Chopra.

The company is also in active discussions with global content agencies and SEO consultants looking to adopt GEO frameworks into their service offerings.

About Addlly AI

Addlly AI builds enterprise-ready AI Marketing Content Agents that help brands produce high-quality, AI-optimized content fast. By combining brand data, multiple LLMs, the AI marketing agents from Addlly come with mutli-platfrom capabilities. Addlly enables teams to scale content production and gain visibility across search engines and AI platforms alike.

Addlly is supported by AWS, Meta, HP, Nvidia and Microsoft through innovation programs including IMDA Spark, the GenAI BuildPad, and the Microsoft GenAI Growth Accelerator.

