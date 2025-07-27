AAEON Debuts Dual Desktop Network Devices for SD-WAN and Edge Security Markets

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — Leading white box provider AAEON has released two new additions to its desktop network appliance range, the FWS-2291 and FWS-2292, designed for SD-WAN, uCPE, and UTM applications.

The FWS-2291 and FWS-2292 host the Intel® Processor N97 and Intel® Processor N150 by default, respectively. However, AAEON notes that the two devices are each able to support CPUs from across the Intel Atom® x7000RE, Intel Atom® x7000C, and Intel® Processor N-series ranges (formerly Twin Lake, Alder Lake-N, and Amston Lake).

While both devices suit similar types of networking applications, they offer unique benefits depending on project need. For the FWS-2291, this is reflected in its four 2.5GbE copper RJ-45 and two GbE SFP ports with two-pair LAN bypass, designed for hybrid environments requiring both long-distance fiber uplinks and local high-speed LAN capabilities. Meanwhile, the FWS-2292 is more equipped for edge firewall, UTM, or SD-Branch applications, given its six RJ-45 ports, all of which offer 2.5GbE speed, also with two-pair LAN bypass.

For wireless networking capabilities, both devices offer an M.2 3052 B-Key and M.2 2230 E-Key slot for the installation of 5G, 4G/LTE, and Wi-Fi modules. Expansion-wise, both also contain an M.2 2242 M-Key for storage module integration on top of a 2.5” HDD Bay and up to 128GB of onboard eMMC.

The two devices are identically sized at 220mm x 105mm x 44mm, while also sporting dual rear-panel lockable power input connectors with power adapter options tailored to manage demanding CPU workloads, alongside redundant power support for 24/7 operation.

For detailed specifications for the FWS-2291 and FWS-2292, please visit their respective product pages on the AAEON website, or contact an AAEON representative directly through the website’s contact form.

