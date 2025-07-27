RPost Launches SideNote™ to Streamline Email Communication with Private Messaging Feature

RPost debuts SideNote™, a new feature that lets senders add private notes to Registered Emails, viewable only by CC/BCC, enhancing workflow efficiency.

Posted on 2025-07-27 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a pioneer in secure outbound messaging, has unveiled SideNote™, a groundbreaking addition to its Registered Email™ service. This new tool allows senders to include private, context-specific notes visible only to CC and BCC recipients, without altering the message seen by primary recipients. By eliminating the need to forward messages separately to share sensitive context, SideNote reduces inbox clutter and boosts communication efficiency—especially for business users trying to manage large volumes of email.

Integrated seamlessly into the Registered Email™ platform, SideNote simplifies everyday email workflows. Users just write their message, select the SideNote option, add their note, and send—no extra steps needed. The feature supports better collaboration, minimizes server load, and helps prevent errors caused by repeated manual forwarding. As part of RPost’s ongoing mission to enhance digital communication, SideNote is available now to all users at no additional cost.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-sidenote-press-release

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution