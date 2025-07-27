RPost Launches SideNote™ to Streamline Email Communication with Private Messaging Feature

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-07-27 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, a pioneer in secure outbound messaging, has unveiled SideNote™, a groundbreaking addition to its Registered Email™ service. This new tool allows senders to include private, context-specific notes visible only to CC and BCC recipients, without altering the message seen by primary recipients. By eliminating the need to forward messages separately to share sensitive context, SideNote reduces inbox clutter and boosts communication efficiency—especially for business users trying to manage large volumes of email.

Integrated seamlessly into the Registered Email™ platform, SideNote simplifies everyday email workflows. Users just write their message, select the SideNote option, add their note, and send—no extra steps needed. The feature supports better collaboration, minimizes server load, and helps prevent errors caused by repeated manual forwarding. As part of RPost’s ongoing mission to enhance digital communication, SideNote is available now to all users at no additional cost.

for more information:

https://rpost.com/news/rpost-sidenote-press-release