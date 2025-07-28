Pizza Oven Market Accelerates with Rise of Home Cooking Trends

The global pizza oven market size was estimated at USD 1.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.64 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing global popularity of pizza and the expansion of the fast-casual dining sector, which offers a wide variety of pizza options with unique toppings.

The rising global appetite for pizza has significantly propelled the demand for pizza ovens, especially within commercial establishments. As more food-service businesses integrate pizza into their menus, there is a parallel rise in the need for efficient and high-performance pizza ovens. The market has also benefited from the growing variety of pizzas tailored to meet regional and cultural preferences, alongside the convenience and functionality offered by modern oven designs.

Another major contributor to market growth is the surge in online food ordering, which has amplified the popularity of pizza as a staple choice. This trend is pushing commercial kitchens to invest in pizza ovens that cater to diverse requirements such as oven size, fuel type, number of burners, user-friendliness, heat regulation, and cost-efficiency. As a result, manufacturers are offering highly customized oven solutions, allowing them to better meet client expectations and gain a competitive advantage.

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global supply chains due to transportation delays, labor shortages, and temporary closures of restaurants and cafes. This resulted in a dip in commercial demand for pizza ovens. However, there was a contrasting rise in consumer demand for home-use ovens as lockdowns encouraged home cooking and limited dining out. As the global market recovers post-pandemic, pizza ovens are witnessing renewed interest, driven by a revived appetite for pizza across consumer segments.

Key Market Trends & Insights:

Europe led the market with a 28.7% revenue share in 2022.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.

Pizza convection ovens held the largest share by type, accounting for 33.7% in 2022.

Specialty stores dominated distribution channels with a 34.2% market share in 2022.

Commercial end use held the largest revenue share at 72.0% in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast:

2022 Market Size: USD 1.77 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.64 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 5.3%

Leading Region (2022): Europe

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

The pizza oven industry features a blend of global and regional players. Market leaders are focused on strategies such as new product development, mergers, and production capacity enhancement to strengthen their market position.

In July 2021, Wood Stone Corporation introduced the Fire Deck Automatic 9660 Oven, tailored for fast-casual pizza operators. With a touchscreen interface and intelligent controls, this model is designed for ease of use, consistent output, and high-volume production—requiring minimal operator training.

Some notable players in the global pizza oven market include:

Morello Forni Italia S.r.l.

Forno Bravo

Le Panyol

Wood Stone Corporation

MUGNAINI

Californo

EarthStone Wood-Fire Ovens

Marra Forni

Fontana Forni USA

BakerStone

Conclusion:

The global pizza oven market is poised for stable growth, driven by evolving consumer tastes, the increasing global popularity of pizza, and innovations in commercial kitchen equipment. Customization, convenience, and efficient performance are shaping product offerings in the market, while post-pandemic recovery and surging online food services are reinforcing both commercial and residential demand. With the Asia Pacific region leading growth and companies introducing technologically advanced products, the market is expected to witness continued innovation and expansion through 2030.