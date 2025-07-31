Digital Printing Market 2030: Sustainability Meets Innovation

Global Digital Printing Market Overview

The global digital printing market was valued at USD 38.07 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 57.03 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. Digital printing involves transferring digital-based images directly onto various substrates, such as paper, canvas, fabric, cardstock, and more, without the need for traditional printing plates. This streamlined process enhances efficiency and is well-suited for high-quality, short-run jobs.

Unlike traditional offset printing, digital printing offers greater flexibility and faster turnaround, making it ideal for on-demand applications. It includes widely used technologies such as inkjet and laser printing, which are essential for producing professional documents, marketing materials, and packaging with consistent accuracy and clarity.

Market Drivers

The rise of e-commerce has significantly increased the demand for digital printing, particularly in the realm of custom packaging and labeling. Online retailers benefit from the ability to offer personalized packaging, which strengthens brand identity and enhances customer experience. Moreover, growing environmental concerns are prompting businesses to adopt digital printing for its lower waste production and efficient on-demand printing model, minimizing overproduction and storage costs.

Ongoing technological advancements continue to improve digital printing performance. Today’s printers offer superior resolution, vibrant color accuracy, and compatibility with a broader range of materials. Seamless integration with design software also boosts productivity by enabling a direct workflow from digital file to printed output.

In addition, the convergence of 2D and 3D printing technologies is creating new hybrid solutions. These systems can produce both surface graphics and complex physical objects within a single print cycle, opening up novel applications in prototyping, manufacturing, and design. Such innovations are expanding the scope of digital printing across industries.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 34.6% of global revenue.

The strong economic environment in the U.S. has supported continued market growth and technological adoption.

By technology, the inkjet printing segment was the dominant force in 2023, holding a 48.4% market share.

Based on substrate, the paper segment led the market with 36.2% of total revenue in 2023.

In terms of application, the packaging segment was the largest, accounting for 51.7% of market share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size : USD 38.07 Billion

: USD 38.07 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size : USD 57.03 Billion

: USD 57.03 Billion CAGR (2024–2030) : 6.2%

: 6.2% Largest Market (2023) : North America

: North America Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Digital Printing Company Insights

Leading players in the digital printing space include HP Inc., Canon Inc., and several others who are advancing technology to meet diverse printing needs across commercial and industrial markets.

HP Inc. , headquartered in California, operates through personal systems, printing, and corporate investments segments. Its printing division focuses on hardware, supplies, and digital solutions for commercial labels, publishing, packaging, textiles, and industrial applications. The company maintains a global presence with R&D and manufacturing facilities across major regions.

, headquartered in California, operates through personal systems, printing, and corporate investments segments. Its printing division focuses on hardware, supplies, and digital solutions for commercial labels, publishing, packaging, textiles, and industrial applications. The company maintains a global presence with R&D and manufacturing facilities across major regions. Canon Inc., based in Tokyo, Japan, offers a comprehensive portfolio of imaging and printing solutions. Its printing business includes a wide range of products—from inkjet and laser printers to digital sheet-fed and continuous feed presses. Canon’s global footprint spans across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Emerging companies such as Roland DG Corporation and Ricoh Company, Ltd. are also contributing to market growth through innovation:

Roland DG Corporation specializes in wide-format inkjet and UV printers, vinyl cutters, and other devices for applications in signage, textiles, packaging, and prototyping. Its eco-solvent, dye-sublimation, and UV printing technologies cater to varied print demands.

specializes in wide-format inkjet and UV printers, vinyl cutters, and other devices for applications in signage, textiles, packaging, and prototyping. Its eco-solvent, dye-sublimation, and UV printing technologies cater to varied print demands. Ricoh Company, Ltd., another Tokyo-based firm, is widely recognized for its office equipment and commercial printing solutions. Ricoh’s production printers and digital presses are designed for high-volume, high-speed applications across commercial, corporate, and public sector clients.

Key Digital Printing Companies

The leading companies shaping the digital printing industry include:

HP Inc.

Canon Inc.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

Roland DG Corporation

Xerox Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

DURST GROUP AG

Brother Industries, Ltd.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc.

Conclusion

The global digital printing market is experiencing steady growth, fueled by the demand for customization, efficiency, and sustainability in printing solutions. The rise of e-commerce, advancements in inkjet and laser technologies, and increasing integration with digital design tools have transformed the printing landscape. Additionally, the merging of 2D and 3D technologies is expanding the potential use cases for digital printing in industrial design and manufacturing. With North America leading the market and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the industry is set to witness continued innovation and adoption across sectors, especially packaging and commercial printing.