Paper Straw Market Strengthened by B2B Sales Platforms

The global paper straw market size was estimated at USD 2,592.0 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.17 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.6% from 2025 to 2030. The growth of the paper straw market is primarily fueled by increasing environmental concerns over plastic waste, supportive government policies, the rising popularity of sustainable packaging, an expanding food service sector, and growing consumer preference for eco-conscious alternatives.

As sustainability continues to gain global attention, the demand for paper straws is anticipated to rise steadily throughout the forecast period. For example, in October 2022, McDonald’s Japan implemented the use of paper straws and wooden utensils, eliminating plastic products in about 2,900 outlets across the country. Similarly, McDonald’s UK has already transitioned away from plastic to renewable materials as part of its broader environmental strategy.

The market has seen substantial innovation in product design and functionality, with manufacturers focusing on creating durable, visually appealing, and efficient paper straws. This variety has played a key role in driving adoption among consumers and boosting market expansion.

Key Market Insights:

The North America region held a significant market share of 34.89% in 2024.

By material, the virgin paper segment accounted for a substantial share of 68.72% in 2024.

By product, the non-printed segment captured 56.93% of the market in 2024.

By length, straws measuring 7.75–8.5 inches represented 30.35% of the market in 2024.

By diameter, the 0.196–0.25 inches segment dominated with a 34.42% share in 2024.

Order a free sample PDF of the Paper Straw Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2,592.0 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 6.17 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 15.6%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The paper straw industry is characterized by strong competition, with numerous players focusing on innovation, partnerships, and expansion strategies to gain market traction. For example, in May 2022, SIG India launched eco-friendly paper straws in diverse shapes and sizes using FSC-certified paper (license code: FSC C020428). This initiative aligns with India’s plastic ban and addresses the environmental impact of conventional plastic straws.

In August 2021, Novolex strengthened its sustainable packaging portfolio by acquiring Vegware Ltd., aiming to meet rising demand for compostable food service solutions.

Hoffmaster Group, Inc. , founded in 1947 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, is a major U.S. player in disposable tableware. Its expansion into the paper straw segment was marked by the acquisition of Aardvark Straws in 2018 and the UK-based The Paper Straw Co. in 2019, boosting both domestic and international capabilities.

, founded in 1947 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, is a major U.S. player in disposable tableware. Its expansion into the paper straw segment was marked by the acquisition of Aardvark Straws in 2018 and the UK-based The Paper Straw Co. in 2019, boosting both domestic and international capabilities. BioPak, an Australia-based provider of sustainable packaging, offers BioStraws made from FSC-certified paper. These straws are recyclable and compostable, aligning with the company’s eco-focused mission. BioPak serves a wide range of clients in the food and beverage sector, underlining its market prominence.

Key Players:

Hoffmaster Group, Inc.

Huhtamaki Group

BioPak

Novolex

Footprint

Matrix Pack

Strawland

Jinhua Suyang Plastic Material Co., Ltd.

Tetra Laval Group

Transcend Packaging

Explore Horizon Databook – the most comprehensive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The paper straw market is on a notable upward trajectory, driven by sustainability initiatives, regulatory support, and changing consumer preferences. Ongoing innovation and strategic collaborations among industry leaders are expected to further accelerate market adoption. As eco-conscious alternatives gain traction globally, paper straws are poised to become a mainstay in sustainable packaging solutions.