HIDS-DIRECT Issues Warning About Counterfeit LED Headlight Bulbs on Online Marketplaces

Salford, UK, 2025-08-16 — /EPR Network/ — HIDS-DIRECT, a trusted UK retailer of automotive lighting, is warning consumers about the growing problem of counterfeit headlight bulbs being sold on third-party marketplaces. The company reports an increase in customers turning to them after buying cheap, unsafe copies that overheat, fail CANBUS checks, or don’t fit properly.

Many counterfeit bulbs closely imitate legitimate brands in packaging but lack essential safety features – some even lacking proper heat dissipation, causing damage to the vehicle’s lighting system or wiring.

“Drivers think they’re saving money, but fake bulbs can cost them far more in the long run,” said a HIDS-DIRECT spokesperson. “We’ve seen issues ranging from flickering lights to overheating, melted connectors, and MOT failures.”

HIDS-DIRECT reassures customers that all products sold on www.hids-direct.co.uk are genuine, road legal, and backed by UK-based support and warranties.

The company advises customers to avoid “too good to be true” deals and to always verify seller credibility when shopping online for vehicle lighting.

HIDS DIRECT is an e-commerce platform specialising in automotive lighting and accessories. We offer a wide range of products, including LED bulbs, HID Xenon bulbs, headlight ballast modules, LED headlight modules, iCarsoft vehicle scan tools, and air suspension systems. Dedicated to quality and innovation, HIDS DIRECT provides top-tier solutions to enhance vehicle performance, visibility, and comfort for automotive enthusiasts and professionals.

